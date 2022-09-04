Deven Robertson celebrates a goal during the elimination final between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

TWO simple words were running through Deven Robertson's head while he was plying his trade in the VFL – stay ready.

The young Brisbane midfielder had played just four senior games this season – and none since round 15 – before being pitch-forked into the cauldron of Thursday night's elimination final against Richmond.

And he didn't let coach Chris Fagan or his Lions teammates down.

With Jarryd Lyons (groin) missing, Robertson was assigned the task of quietening the Tigers' best midfielder, Dion Prestia, which he did admirably for most of the first half before the triple premiership ball-winner had a late flurry prior to injuring his hamstring.

Robertson was then shifted to Trent Cotchin in the second half. Again, job done.

The 21-year-old finished with 12 disposals and a timely third-quarter goal, but his impact went way beyond his statistics.

Deven Robertson celebrates after kicking a goal during the elimination final between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

His defensive intensity, which resulted in a team-high 24 pressure acts, stood out.

"He's a dogged competitor … I thought he did a great job," a beaming Fagan said following the nail-biting two-point triumph.

"He's a high-quality human being, Dev Robertson, and I was pretty sure he'd get it done and I'm really pleased for him he was able to."

Robertson had a similar experience last year, where he was dropped for the final month of the season and then reinstated for the semi-final against the Western Bulldogs.

He told AFL.com.au he'd learnt from that experience, along with watching some teammates at the lower level.

"I knew first-hand I just had to stay ready because opportunities can come," Robertson said.

"I was plugging away in the VFL … I was trying to be as ready as I could.

"You see Rhys (Mathieson) dominating VFL and coming in and playing really well.

"'Motty' (Darcy Wilmot) has been playing well all year and gets his chance and plays well.

"It's all about staying ready and doing as much as you can, even though you could be disappointed you're not getting a game, just working on your craft in the VFL and doing the best you can."

Robertson described the win as one of the best feelings he's ever had.

With Lyons possibly available for next weekend's semi-final, and Cam Rayner back from suspension, spots are tight, but the West Australian has shown he's made for September.