Ross Lyon speaks to his players during Fremantle's clash with Adelaide in round seven, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has turned down being a part of the Essendon coaching process.

The former Saints and Dockers coach was approached by the Bombers to gauge his interest in being a part of the club's coaching process but declined.

The 55-year-old is currently engaged in media roles with Triple M and Channel Nine and works in the property and real estate industry and has chosen not to jump back into the coaching sphere through the Essendon role.

Lyon coached 163 AFL games and took the Saints to the Grand Final in 2009 and 2010 and Fremantle to their first premiership decider in 2013.

Ross Lyon speaks to the Saints players during the 2010 Grand Final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

He had been on the Bombers' short list of targets given the club has been looking for options with strong experience.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has been mooted as a possible candidate, while the club could also look at experienced assistants as part of its coaching process, with premiership coach Robert Walls and flag-winning Hawk Jordan Lewis leading the six-person coaching selection panel.