PORT Adelaide premiership player Josh Carr is being headhunted to return to Alberton as a senior assistant to coach Ken Hinkley.

Carr is currently working under Justin Longmuir at 2022 semi-finalist Fremantle, where he has been instrumental in transforming the Dockers midfield group into one of the competition’s elite outfits.

Senior Port powerbrokers have always respected Carr’s football nous. After a highly influential playing career, he was an assistant coach at the club in 2011-15, before coaching North Adelaide in the SANFL for the next four seasons, including the 2018 premiership.

If Carr was to return to the club at which he played a key role in the securing of its only premiership in 2004, he would be well placed to succeed Hinkley.

David Arnfield and Josh Carr during a Port Adelaide clash against Brisbane. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

Hinkley, Port coach since 2013, is not contracted beyond the 2023 season.

Port Adelaide has also approached recently sacked Essendon coach Ben Rutten for a leading role in its coaching staff for 2023.

It also intends being active in the upcoming trade period, with its intent to add Josh Dunkley to its list already heavily publicly flagged.

Ken Hinkley with Port Adelaide players against Geelong in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle and Longmuir have benefitted greatly from Carr’s time as an assistant coach, which coincides with Longmuir’s three seasons as coach. The Dockers under their watch have developed one of the game’s very best midfields, led by Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong. Last Saturday the club courageously overcame a 41-point deficit in an elimination final against Western Bulldogs.

>> CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BARRETT

Carr, a fearlessly tough midfielder, played 207 AFL matches in two stints with Port Adelaide (2000-04, 2009-10) and one with Fremantle (2005-08). He was one of the Power’s best in their 40-point win against the mighty Brisbane Lions in the 2004 Grand Final.

Longmuir, with whom he played as Docker, convinced him to leave North Adelaide after the 2019 season and join him at Fremantle when he was appointed as Ross Lyon’s replacement for the 2020 season.