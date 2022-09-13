GET SET for one of the biggest player exchange periods ever by tuning in for the launch of Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio from 10am AEST on Wednesday.

AFL Trade Radio regulars Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Stephen Silvagni will host a special launch edition of the show, where they will canvass all the big trade and free agency moves set to take place in the next month.

Damo, Lloydy and SOS will also be joined by free agent wingman Karl Amon, who is set to leave Port Adelaide to join Hawthorn via one of the first moves of the off-season.

Amon, 27, has enjoyed another strong season in 2022, backing up his outstanding 2021 when he was named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian squad for the first time.

Karl Amon in action for Port Adelaide against Melbourne in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Some of the other big names likely to spark furious negotiations this off-season include:

Make sure to tune in from 10am AEST on Wednesday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Official App to hear the latest on the trade and free agency landscape.

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio returns from 7am on Monday, September 26 and runs until trade deadline day on Wednesday, October 12.