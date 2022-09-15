BRISBANE triple premiership player Darryl White has praised the impact of current Lions forward Charlie Cameron and urged him to lift his tackle count in Friday night's preliminary final against Geelong.

Cameron had just four kicks in Brisbane's semi-final win against Melbourne last week, but all of them were shots on goal, with his return of 3.1 proving pivotal as the Lions kept their season alive.

It took Cameron's season tally to 53 goals from 24 games, which all but matches his output from last season (55 goals in 24 matches) and in 2019 (57 in 24).

The 28-year-old has also nailed 74 tackles year, his best return in five seasons at the Lions but well down on his peak tackling seasons at his former club, Adelaide.

The small forward landed a total of 190 tackles in his last two years at the Crows, in 2016 and 2017, and White has urged Cameron to get back to that tackling form as the season heats up.

"He's one of the blokes who can turn the game on its head," White, a part of Brisbane's treble of premierships at the start of the century, told Yokayi Footy.

"He's in the famous Rioli mode now; you don't need too many touches to be effective. And he definitely showed that at the weekend.

Darryl White and Charlie Cameron in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"His days back in Adelaide, he'd have his six or seven or eight tackles and then goals would come off the back of that.

"I hope he gets back to that defensive side of the game because it's really going to help him out this weekend, and hopefully the weekend after (in a Grand Final)."

It is with deep sadness and respect the AFL acknowledges the passing of the exceptionally talented and strong Uncle Jack Charles.

A wonderful and powerful artist, he brought his unique gifts to enhance the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series story.

This campaign will continue with the express permission of his family.

