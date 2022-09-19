Gary Rohan celebrates a goal during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Gary Rohan is unfazed by criticism of his finals record, saying a lot of his work flies under the radar.

Rohan began the year with a poor record in key finals, most notably in losing grand finals against Richmond in 2020 (five possessions, no goals), the Western Bulldogs in 2016 (five disposals, one goal) and Hawthorn in 2014 (seven disposals, no goals).

He went on to star in the qualifying final win over Collingwood, kicking three crucial goals and having a telling presence in the air.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rohan silences critics with match-winning performance Gary Rohan showed no signs of his finals yips with his three-goal haul leading the Cats to an all-time win

The introverted Cat bristled as he shrugged off commentary around his previous form, saying he knows his role in the side.

'Some people don't really see what effect I can have on the team," Rohan told reporters on Monday.

"So it doesn't really bother me.

"Youse can write what youse write [sic] - it doesn't bother me, I don't read it. That's your job."

Gary Rohan looks dejected during the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Cats coach Chris Scott actively defended Rohan on the Nine Network ahead of the qualifying final against Collingwood.

"I don‘t buy there’s pressure on him. I don’t think anyone who knows footy is thinking, ‘For Geelong to win, Gary Rohan’s got to dominate',” Scott said.

"It’s borderline silliness to highlight a player who none of you would have in the top 15 players in our team and say, 'He’s the one under the most pressure'."

Rohan credited Scott's support as helping him play a key role in the Cats' charge to the Grand Final.

"He's always stood by me and he knows the role I play," Rohan said.

"He says (it) to me every week but yeah, obviously publicly it's always good. He's always got our back."

Gary Rohan in action at a Geelong training session on September 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rohan, 31, departed Sydney at the end of 2018 and later said he'd felt pushed out the door.

But he played down the emotional significance of facing the Swans in a grand final for the first time.

"Four years ago I left, so it's pretty much a brand new team," he said.

"So there might be a handful left that are there but I don't really have any mates (there) anymore.

"I've always followed Sydney and always barracked for them, so I was actually barracking for them on the weekend."

Gary Rohan in action during Sydney's 2014 preliminary final win over North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Rohan was battling a cold, picked up from his kids, but said he would be fit for Saturday's decider.

Teammate Max Holmes is racing the clock after his hamstring injury in the preliminary final.

The winger trained by himself with fitness staff but moved well and earned plenty of love from the thousands at open training when he ran laps at a good pace.