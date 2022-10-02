Harry McKay celebrates a goal in Carlton's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRY McKay has signed a new seven-year deal with Carlton, rejecting the prospect of free agency in 2023 and tying his future to the club until at least the end of 2030.

McKay, the 2021 Coleman medallist, joins this year's League leading goalkicker Charlie Curnow in signing a long-term deal to remain at the Blues.

Curnow inked a six-year deal in August that takes him through until the end of 2029.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Carlton's twin towers combine for 10 It was a goal-fest for Carlton's dynamic forward duo with Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow snaring five goals apiece

McKay, 24, said he was rapt to commit his future to Carlton.

“It is a dream job playing footy but to do it with this group, where a lot of us have grown up together in a way, it makes this a unique and special environment to be part of,” McKay said.

“To come to work every day as part of a group that has a clear vision of where we want to take our football club, that gives you every motivation you need as a player.

“Add to that the support we have from everyone at the Club, as well as the most passionate supporter base in the country, to play for the Carlton Football Club really is something special.

“All those reasons make it obvious why I wanted to commit long term, now the focus is putting ourselves in a position at the end of each season to make a real impact.”

McKay was selected at pick No.10 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft.

The powerful 204cm marking target won the Coleman Medal with 58 goals in 2021 and kicked 45 this season as his partnership with Curnow flourished.

Carlton's list manager Nick Austin said adding McKay's signature to those of Curnow and Sam Walsh (signed until end of 2026) was important for the club's long-term planning.

“We speak a lot about driving standards and creating an elite environment and Harry has been central to that," Austin said.

“Beyond his obvious hunger to improve as an individual, his desire to improve himself as a leader and help his teammates take that next step, has really seen Harry elevate himself to a new level at the football club over the last 18 months."