Alastair Clarkson after joining North Melbourne as senior coach on August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ALASTAIR Clarkson will begin work at North Melbourne on Tuesday as initially planned.

The club's board has approved the four-time premiership coach's start date, which was initially expected to be delayed following an independent Hawthorn report into its treatment of First Nations players during his time at the club from 2008 to 2016.

A four-person independent investigation into the allegations at Hawthorn is now underway and will be completed by December 22.

North Melbourne president Sonja Hood said the board was confident Clarkson, who was appointed as Kangaroos coach in August, could start at the helm while cooperating with the investigation.

"We support the process to provide a voice for all parties. That includes former Hawthorn players and their families, as well as former coaches and staff, including Alastair," Dr Hood said.

North Melbourne president Sonja Hood and Alastair Clarkson during a media opportunity on August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The board came to its decision after consulting with a range of stakeholders."

North appointed Clarkson on a five-year deal in August before historic claims were surfaced via a report by the ABC last month, with Hawthorn's then-football manager Chris Fagan also named.

Former Hawthorn coach Clarkson and ex-Hawks senior football department official Fagan both stood themselves down from their current contracts with North Melbourne and Brisbane, respectively, on the day the racism allegations were made public.

They have both strenuously denied the allegations.

Fagan resumed his coaching duties with Brisbane after the club's board ratified his return to the helm on Tuesday.

Chris Fagan after Brisbane's clash with Richmond in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Palawa woman and barrister Ms Jacqualyn Turfrey, barrister and member of the Yuin people of the south-east coast of NSW Mr Tim Goodwin, and barrister and human rights specialist Ms Julie Buxton comprise the AFL panel alongside Bernard Quinn KC.

Lawyers representing First Nations former players and families have contributed to the terms of reference, as has legal representation of those accused of the racism.