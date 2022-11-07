DRAFT hopeful Jed Hagan is in a league of his own when it comes to country kids out of Western Australia and having a professional approach to the game.

From debuting with the WA schoolboys as a 13-year-old with Mark LeCras' No.2 on his back, to earning All-Australian selection at this year's under-18 championships, the Geraldton teenager has ticked every box along the junior pathway.

But even the most dedicated young footballers need help along the way, and Hagan considers himself fortunate to have called Cats dual premiership defender Harry Taylor a mentor over the last two years.

"He has been massive for me back in Geraldton, especially when he was living here last year," Hagan told AFL.com.au.

"He took me under his wing and knew that I was on my own back here.

"He was a big mentor for me footy-wise and outside footy. Whether it was going through some games, watching vision, or teaching me on-field skills.

"I'm really grateful to him."

The advice from Taylor that sticks out for Hagan, who is best described as a small utility in the Liam Baker mould, is to always compete and always try to continue improving. "Never be satisfied with where you're at and keep pushing."

It's advice the focused youngster followed in the coastal city of Geraldton, 424km from Perth in WA's mid-west, where he had long-learned to motivate himself and coordinate his own training programs.

"There are academies, and the Freo mid-west academy has just got going, but early days I was on my own and you develop those skills just by yourself and from watching others at the elite level," Hagan said.

"You have to become quite mature for your age, because it's quite easy to take it easy if you're on your own.

"But over time I've worked out what's right for me and developed those skills on my own."

Jed Hagan tackles Nathan Philactides in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and Western Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Taylor's words have continued to ring true this year, and the season finished with Hagan reaching his two main goals: playing league football for WAFL club East Fremantle and earning All-Australian selection for WA.

Making the move from Geraldton to Perth, after four seasons of doing the eight-hour round trip weekly during the footy calendar, was crucial.

Hagan moved into the Palmyra house shared by some friends from Geraldton, which Jack Carroll had also shared before he was drafted by Carlton at the end of 2020, and was suddenly just five minutes from the Sharks' training oval.

Jed Hagan at the 2022 National Draft Combine at Marvel Stadium on October 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Rather than travelling back to Geraldton after every game, I was able to just chill out a bit more, so I feel like I might have been a bit more relaxed through the year," Hagan said.

"I was able to take a step back mentally and I wasn't as tired. I was also able to train full time with the state academy and even at East Freo, and then just become more comfortable with my teammates."

Hagan, who has returned to Geraldton during the off-season as he waits for the NAB AFL Draft on November 28-29, describes himself as a "footy head" who has been focused on this moment for years.

Jed Hagan at the NAB AFL Academy squad jumper presentations on May 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WA state talent manager Adam Jones believes the teenager has set a standard for junior footballers chasing their dream from country areas.

"He's probably in a league of his own for a regional boy. He's the ultimate professional, very driven and a very reliable player," Jones told AFL.com.au.

"You know that when things get a bit tough within a game, he'll always show the grit to get involved and keep working to have an influence and continue competing.

"It wasn't until I met him at the 16s where I got an idea of his maturity and drive, and that makes you realise why he was able to play very well above his age group.

"He's a very impressive character in terms of his focus and drive towards his football, and it's like his DNA is just ready to handle the next level because he's handled everything so well the last few years."

Jed Hagan in action for Western Australia against the Allies during the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hagan has taken a bit of time to get clubs onboard, given his size as a 175cm utility, but plenty are now convinced about his Draft credentials after an impressive Under-18 Championships.

He was also able to hold his spot in East Fremantle's senior team during the WAFL finals and play as a half-forward, modelling his game on West Coast's Jamie Cripps.

"The coaches can throw me wherever they need and know what I can give, so that's something I pride myself on, then a small forward role popped up in the league side," Hagan said.

"I'd never played the role before, so it was just about learning it and improving, and I think I did OK in the end.

"I enjoy the work rate of that position and getting up the ground and working back. Sometimes it's unrewarded, but there are days where you have a day out and that is really rewarding."

Jed Hagan celebrates a goal for Western Australia during the U18 Boys Championship against the Allies. Picture: AFL Photos

Hagan estimates that his path to the Draft his included between 60 and 80 round trips from Geraldton to Perth, travelling down on a Friday night and staying at a hotel before driving home after the game on a Saturday.

He got his driver's licence last October, after all the travel for the season was done, meaning parents Justin and Kerry have needed to be equally as invested in his AFL dream.

"Dad wouldn't miss it for the world, and Mum is the same," Hagan said.

"They're just about as committed as I am. They love it and just want what is best for me."