Sam Grlj poses for a photo after being picked by Richmond at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN A particularly dark season for Richmond, Sam Grlj has been a bright spark.

Bringing the enthusiasm and blistering pace of youth, the first round draftee has played all seven matches so far this season, and his form against Melbourne (21 disposals at 86 per cent disposal efficiency), has been recognised with a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

"I feel like when the opportunity is there, you're ready for it, so that's the way I've been going about it," Grlj told AFL.com.au.

"Lining up against Carlton in round one, when the siren went, that was a pretty cool moment. It felt like I'd achieved one goal, and it's a stepping stone to a few more.

"The main thing on Friday night (Anzac Day Eve) was being able to play alongside (debutant) Sam Cumming, I'm pretty good mates with him, so him being able to be in that game was pretty cool, and have the chance to take that atmosphere in together."

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A particularly driven character known for his work ethic, Grlj said life hadn't changed too much as an AFL footballer.

"The only weird thing is that more people notice you, out and about, but that comes with it. I wouldn't want to be doing any other job, and I'm happy where I am. I think that stuff's kind of cool as well, the impact you can have on some little kid's life, when they come out to the club is really eye-opening," he said.

"It's the best job ever, I love it. We all have the same days off, so we hang out together, do a bit of extra recovery or going out for lunch – like you talk a bit of footy, but it's also about what we're doing outside of footy.

"Browny's (Tom Brown) pretty good with [football-life balance]. He owns a house in Richmond, I can go over there, hang out with him a bit and see his dog."

Sam Grlj in action during the match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond has 16 players aged 21 and under, having brought in eight draftees at the end of 2024 and another three alongside Grlj last year.

"I feel like everyone talks about the young kids and how good of a connection we've got, and I feel like it builds every time we come into the club," Grlj said.

"But even with the older boys, I love chatting with Tom Lynch and Nathan Broad, picking their brains. Dion (Prestia), even Timmy (Taranto) – it's just such a great mix we have right now. They're so experienced and I want to understand how they go about the game.

"Although we're here to work, us young guys all get on so well. It makes the workplace such a fun place to come and you want to be here more, definitely.

"Tom Brown and Sam Banks are pretty good at organising us all to grab breakfast or lunch, Sammy Lalor too."

Sam Cumming and Samuel Grlj after being selected by Richmond as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Grlj has worked closely with defensive coach Jake Batchelor and backline development coach Taylor Duryea as he rediscovers life at half-back, having spent his final year at Oakleigh Chargers mostly through the midfield.

"I played half-back in my bottom-age year, so I'm pretty familiar with it. It's probably a good way to build in, hopefully. I look at someone like Ed Richards, where he's transitioned recently into the midfield, and now he's a superstar of the competition. He started on the half-back flank, so if it's good enough for him, it's good enough for me. Just being able to play (at all) is what I'm grateful for," he said.

"I feel like we've got a few coming back from injury still, so we'll get some really good players back like Taj Hotton, he's going to be an absolute superstar. Even 'Smil' (Josh Smillie), Harry Armstrong, these younger boys.

"We're doing a lot right as a club, but just finishing off games – against Melbourne, it wasn't quite a four-quarter performance, but I feel like we're building towards something pretty cool."

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2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)