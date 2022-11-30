A TOTAL of 59 players had their names called out across the two nights of the NAB AFL Draft but the dream isn't over yet for a handful of AFL prospects.

The 2022 Rookie Draft on Wednesday will see a host of overlooked youngsters and delisted AFL players get a footy lifeline.

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul



TALKING POINTS Swans' moves, Dons' easy path, Corey's chance

Join Cal Twomey and Sarah Olle on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 3pm AEDT for all the action as clubs look to fill out their lists for the 2023 season.

NAB AFL Rookie Draft Live

Wednesday, November 30

3pm AEDT

The big-name young guns have been snapped up, but who will be the next rookie-list success story?

Join Cal Twomey and Sarah Olle as overlooked youngsters, some familiar faces and delisted AFL players get a footy lifeline.