ESSENDON has axed Josh Eyre, with the key-position player to get the chance to earn a spot next year via the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP).

Eyre, 20, was taken with pick No.39 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, but he is yet to debut at AFL level.

He played 18 games in the VFL this year, but the Bombers have not offered him a contract for 2023, although will give him a chance to secure a place via the SSP.

"Josh joined us as a developing tall position player from our NGA region," Bombers general manager of football Josh Mahoney said.

"He is a dedicated young man, who has shown a commitment to improvement throughout his two years.

"List positions become increasingly tight as clubs approach the draft and we were not in the position at this point to offer Josh another contract. Josh will upon approval continue to train with the club leading up to the draft."

It was confirmed on Thursday that forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, who announced his retirement six months ago, would return to the Bombers in 2023.

Essendon has delisted Cody Brand, Tom Cutler, Brayden Ham, Tom Hird, Garrett McDonagh and Alec Waterman, while Michael Hurley and Devon Smith retired and Aaron Francis was traded to Sydney.

It picked up Sam Weideman and Will Setterfield from Melbourne and Carlton respectively during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Bombers hold picks No.4, 22, 54, 62, 68 and 72 in this month's NAB AFL Draft.