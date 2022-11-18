A general view of the room before the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

THIS year's NAB AFL Draft will be the last sponsored by the banking giant, ending a long partnership with the talent pathway.

The national draft will be staged on November 28-29 at Marvel Stadium before the pre-season and rookie drafts are held on November 30 virtually.

The events will close out the National Australia Bank's ties to the talent pathway, having sponsored Victoria's NAB League, the NAB AFL Academy program, the NAB under-16 and under-18 championships and Draft Combine.

NAB this year extended its agreement as naming rights sponsor of the AFLW competition for six more years through to the end of 2028.

NAB has been a central part of the draft process, including also rewarding the annual No.1 draft pick with a cash prize and an ambassadorial program.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan at the NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It took over naming rights of Victoria's premier under-18 competition from the TAC Cup ahead of the 2019 season.

This year will see a return of the draft event on a bigger scale after the past two drafts were affected by COVID restrictions, with a dozen draftees invited to the opening night of the draft, where the first round of selections will be made.

The remaining selections of the draft will be made on the second night, with this year's draft held later into November to give the NAB AFLW Grand Final spotlight on the weekend of November 26-27.