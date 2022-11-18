DARCY Fogarty has recommitted to Adelaide until at least the end of 2025 in a boost for the Crows.

Fogarty, 23, is coming off a career-best season during which he kicked 33 goals in 17 games.

The forward was already contracted for next year, but has now signed a two-year extension.

"I've loved my time here and I'm really happy to extend my contract for the next few years," Fogarty said.

Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty celebrate a goal during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It was good to play some consistent footy towards the back end of this year and also see the improvement in our team as we play more football together.

"The group we've got is heading in the right direction, we have an exciting young forward line playing under 'Tex' (Taylor Walker) and I'm just happy to be a part of that."

Taken with pick No.12 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, Fogarty has kicked 83 goals in 58 games.

He is set to be part of one of the competition's most exciting forward lines next year, alongside the likes of Walker, Shane McAdam, Josh Rachele and Izak Rankine, who joined the club from Gold Coast during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

"Darcy has put in an enormous amount of work on and off the field and has been rewarded with consistent performances particularly in the back half of this season," Crows list manager Justin Reid said.

"He has always had a lot of potential and as we know in this industry, young key forwards take time to develop, and we are really pleased with the progress he is making.

"It's fantastic that he has recommitted to the club as our exciting young forwards continue to emerge together."