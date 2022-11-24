JOIN Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge for the return of Draft Countdown on Thursday, where our experts will bring you all the latest news and analysis in the lead-up to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

From 12pm AEDT, Cal and Riley will be joined by Brisbane father-son prospect Will Ashcroft, Carlton coach Michael Voss, Melbourne recruiting boss Jason Taylor and North Melbourne GM of football Brady Rawlings.

THURSDAY'S LINE-UP (all times AEDT)

12.15pm: Kall Burns (Gold Coast national recruiting manager)

12.30pm: Jason Taylor (Melbourne national recruiting manager)

12.45pm: Dom Milesi (Western Bulldogs national recruiting manager)

1pm: Brady Rawlings (North Melbourne GM of football)

1.30pm: Will Ashcroft

1.45pm: Michael Voss (Carlton senior coach)