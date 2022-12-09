BRAYDEN Maynard will be at the other end of the Collingwood locker room in 2023 after swapping his familiar No.37 guernsey for No.4.
It was the number he grew up playing in, and told the club's website it was the only number he would consider changing for his 37.
Meanwhile, midfield recruit Tom Mitchell will don the same No.6 that his father Barry wore in his one season with the Magpies in 1993, while top draftee Ed Allan has claimed No.16.
Former Brisbane forward Dan McStay will wear No.11 at his new club and big man Billy Frampton has No.17. Ex-GWS goalsneak Bobby Hill will have No.23 on his back, while draftees Jakob Ryan (No.24) and Joe Richards (No.29) have also been assigned their numbers.
INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023
16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond
5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White
13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns
4. Brayden Maynard, 6. Tom Mitchell, 11. Dan McStay, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 29. Joe Richards, 35. Nick Daicos
TBD
2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson
TBD
TBD
2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee
3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon
2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White
3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free
6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans
10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith
TBD
TBD
5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel
3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones