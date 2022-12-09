Brayden Maynard will wear the No.4 for Collingwood in 2023. Picture: Collingwood FC

BRAYDEN Maynard will be at the other end of the Collingwood locker room in 2023 after swapping his familiar No.37 guernsey for No.4.

It was the number he grew up playing in, and told the club's website it was the only number he would consider changing for his 37.

Meanwhile, midfield recruit Tom Mitchell will don the same No.6 that his father Barry wore in his one season with the Magpies in 1993, while top draftee Ed Allan has claimed No.16.

Former Brisbane forward Dan McStay will wear No.11 at his new club and big man Billy Frampton has No.17. Ex-GWS goalsneak Bobby Hill will have No.23 on his back, while draftees Jakob Ryan (No.24) and Joe Richards (No.29) have also been assigned their numbers.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

16. Max Michalanney, 22. Izak Rankine, 31. Billy Dowling, 40. Hugh Bond

Guernsey numbers are in 👀🚨#weflyasone — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 6, 2022

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

13. Blake Acres, 14. Ollie Hollands, 26. Lachie Cowan, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Jaxon Binns





4. Brayden Maynard, 6. Tom Mitchell, 11. Dan McStay, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 29. Joe Richards, 35. Nick Daicos

TBD

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

TBD

TBD

2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee

The jumper numbers for our eight new GIANTS have been revealed 👀 #BigBigSound — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 4, 2022

3. Jai Newcombe, 7. Ned Reeves, 10. Karl Amon

“We all watch our old number and hope they make you proud in some way." 💛



Watch as Sam connected with some of our past players to help determine our new jumper numbers for 2023. pic.twitter.com/Z9RWD5UnMY — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 7, 2022

2. Jacob van Rooyen, 6. Brodie Grundy, 12. Lachie Hunter, 19. Josh Schache, 21. Matt Jefferson, 26. Jed Adams, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Joel Smith, 38. Oliver Sestan, 43. Kyah Farris-White

Fresh numbers for eight new Demons + two existing Demons. 👀



Check out the finalised jumpers for 2023.👇



📝 | https://t.co/FWsqN9ptu8 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) December 7, 2022

3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free

ʙᴀᴄᴋ ɪɴ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ.



Our recruits have been assigned their numbers, and on the field they'll sport a vintage North Melbourne aesthetic 💾 — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) December 5, 2022

6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

Passing the torch ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKU1byrBZz — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 22, 2022

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

TBD

TBD

5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel

Our 2022 Draft Class. pic.twitter.com/t4nSGIiswr — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) December 5, 2022

3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones