Craig Vozzo speaking to media during the Trade Period at Marvel Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER West Coast footy boss Craig Vozzo has joined Essendon as the club's new chief executive officer.

It follows the resignation of Andrew Thorburn from the role in early October, just one day after his appointment.

Between 2013 and 2021, Vozzo was general manager of football at the Eagles, with the club winning the premiership in 2018.

In 2021, Vozzo moved roles at West Coast, becoming the club's senior corporate counsel.

Craig Vozzo presents the Glendinning-Allen Medal to Josh Kennedy following the 2020 round seven clash between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon President David Barham said Vozzo had a proven track record in delivering on-field results.

"Craig is a terrific person who understands what’s required to build a strong and successful football club," Barham said.

"His experience in delivering football results and driving a high-performance environment was a key factor in his appointment as our next CEO.

"He is a well-rounded individual with diverse experience and background. He has strong personal values and a track record in leading and developing people to achieve strategic goals.

"The external review stated we need to focus more on our core business of football and with Craig, we have someone with proven results in that area.

"He is a well-respected person within the AFL industry and has impressed with his ability to lead and develop people to be their best.

"We look forward to Craig starting with us in the New Year for what is an exciting time for the Essendon Football Club."

Vozzo said he was honoured to join the Bombers.

"I am incredibly honoured to be given this opportunity to join the Essendon Football Club. This club has a rich and proud history and I feel privileged to be able to lead us into what is a very exciting future for the club," he said.

"I look forward to building relationships across the club and working closely with the Board, Brad Scott and the executive team."

Vozzo will commence at Essendon on January 16.