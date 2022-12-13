James Gallagher speaks to the media during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S off-season of change has continued with list boss James Gallagher to leave the Saints at the end of 2022.

Gallagher, who played 38 games for Adelaide between 2001 and 2004, will depart the Saints to return to South Australia with his young family.

He leaves after more than four years in the role, having joined St Kilda in September 2018.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

"James has contributed significantly to the improvement of our list and culture throughout his time at the Saints," Saints CEO Simon Lethlean said.

"He has an appetite for hard work and his care and passion for seeking to improve the quality of our list and the culture of our club was evident, no more so than when taking on more than just his primary duties throughout the COVID-interrupted 2020 and 2021 years.

"We wish James, his wife Laura and children Jack, Alice and Olivia all the best for their move back home."

Gallagher thanked St Kilda and said he was confident about the direction the Saints were heading in.

"It has been a privilege to hold this position, but it is a role that is all consuming," he said.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

"With the changes to my family priorities, meaning that we won't be living in Victoria, I don't believe that this will enable me to commit to the presence required at the club to execute the role successfully and in the manner that the club and I would expect, leading to the decision to step away.

"I have absolutely loved my time at St Kilda and have been fortunate to work with a lot of wonderful people across the entire club, including our playing group, who are a terrific bunch of young men.

St Kilda list boss James Gallagher during the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

"I wish only good things for St Kilda and am very optimistic that the club will head in an upwards trajectory over the next few years."

It has been a period of drastic change at the Saints since the end of the 2022 season.

Ross Lyon sensationally replaced Brett Ratten as coach, with Lenny Hayes (assistant coach), Robert Harvey (assistant coach) and Brendon Goddard (development coach) also returning.

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon speaks to assistant Robert Harvey during training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

David Misson also returned to the Saints, while Geoff Walsh was appointed as executive general manager of football.

Lethlean replaced Matt Finnis as CEO at the end of the season, while Brendon Lade left to join the Western Bulldogs and Ben Jacobs accepted an offer from Essendon.