Nathan Kreuger is seen with ice on his shoulder during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NATHAN Kreuger has suffered another long-term injury setback to continue his frustrating start to life at Collingwood.

The 23-year-old underwent a reconstruction on his right shoulder last week following an injury at training before Christmas.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Kreuger walked laps at training on Monday and is expected to miss the start of the season.

After crossing from Geelong at the end of 2021, Kreuger was restricted to five appearances – two as the medi-sub – in his first season at the AIA Centre due to issues with his left shoulder.

Nathan Kreuger kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The former Cat first suffered a shoulder subluxation against Adelaide in round two, rehabbed the injury and missed a fortnight, before suffering the same injury against Essendon on Anzac Day.

Collingwood opted to send the versatile tall in for a shoulder reconstruction at the end of April and initially thought Kreuger might miss the rest of the season.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

But after making strong progress with his rehabilitation, Kreuger returned for a VFL final at the end of August and was picked as the medi-sub for the qualifying final against Geelong and the preliminary final against Sydney.

All-Australian key defender Darcy Moore completed a light running session at training on Monday after being hospitalised with a bone infection in December.

Darcy Moore during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on July 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old will slowly build up his workload after the illness, with his return to full fitness to become clearer later in the pre-season.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Former Gold Coast and Richmond defender Oleg Markov trained for the first time after being invited to trial for a spot on Collingwood's rookie list during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The Magpies are also trialling West Adelaide ruckman Oscar Steene ahead of the deadline on February 15.