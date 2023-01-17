Paul Seedsman in action during the round 17 clash between Adelaide and Essendon on July 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE wingman Paul Seedsman has been ruled out for another season as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered more than 12 months ago.

Seedsman missed the entire 2022 season due to ongoing concussion symptoms following a head knock at training in late 2021.

The 30-year-old was delisted at the end of last year before being retained as a rookie, but he's now been placed on the club's inactive list and won't play in 2023.

The move will allow the Crows to add a new player to their list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Delisted Collingwood midfielder Tyler Brown is already training with the club after a list spot opened up earlier this month when former top-10 pick Fischer McAsey walked away from the game.

Seedsman, who turns 31 next week, comes out of contract at the end of 2023.

The news comes just a day after Brisbane placed defender Marcus Adams on its inactive list as he too continues to battle a concussion he suffered last August.

Speaking last June, Seedsman conceded there was "a very real possibility" his career would be over if symptoms – which he said included constant migraines and nausea – persisted.

While hopeful he would be able to play again, he added family and his life after football was his main priority.

"You hate the thought of it (not playing again) and I try not to spend too much time thinking about it," he said. "I understand that is a very real possibility.

"Eventually I want to start a family and have kids and I don't want to be sitting in bed and being miserable all day, every day.

"That is definitely the number one priority, life after football.

"I want to play footy ... (but) I am not going to be stupid with it."

Seedsman has played 83 games for the Crows since joining in 2015 from Collingwood, where he had played 49 times.

He was named in the 2021 All-Australian squad and also finished third in Adelaide's best and fairest that year.

"We have come to the realisation that Paul will not be in a position to play this year given he is still experiencing symptoms and has not been able to advance his physical preparation for the season ahead," Adelaide's head of footy Adam Kelly said on Tuesday.

"To Paul's credit, he came forward and acknowledged this now so the club can identify someone in the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) that we can provide an opportunity to.

"Throughout his recovery we have remained fully supportive and hopeful of him returning to football however, the priority has always been his health and wellbeing.

"As an industry we understand concussion is a serious and complex injury and while on the inactive list Paul will continue to work closely with our doctors and medical staff, as well as concussion experts.

"He remains an important part of our group and has our full support in what has been a very challenging time, losing two years of his career after what was an outstanding 2021 season."