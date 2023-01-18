Tarryn Thomas in action during the round 10 clash between North Melbourne and Melbourne on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas has been charged by police with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

In a short statement on Wednesday, the Kangaroos said Thomas had also been stopped by police during the Christmas break while driving with a suspended licence.

"The club has informed the AFL's Integrity Unit and the AFLPA on both matters and the club will continue to work with Thomas regarding behavioural expectations," the statement read.

North Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas celebrates a goal in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The club said it would not make any further comment.

Thomas, who was drafted with Pick No.8 in the 2018 draft, played only 10 games in 2022.

He missed three matches early in the season after suffering internal bruising against West Coast in round two and was then dropped from the side ahead of round 13.

Tarryn Thomas celebrates a goal against Carlton in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

In June, then coach David Noble said Thomas had been struggling following the death of his grandmother.

In August, incoming coach Alastair Clarkson acknowledged Thomas had had a difficult year off the field.

"In Tarryn's situation, he had some things going on in his life," Clarkson said.

Alastair Clarkson speaks to Paul Curtis and Tarryn Thomas during North Melbourne training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It is a good reminder that sometimes what goes on in life is much more important than what happens in a footy club."

The 22-year-old is contracted until the end of 2024.