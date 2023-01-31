Harry Morrison kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN wingman Harry Morrison is set to be sidelined for at least a month due to a hamstring injury.

Morrison suffered the injury at training on Monday, but while the 24-year-old will spend at least a month recovering, the Hawks expect him to be available for round one.

Hawthorn faces rival Essendon in its season-opener on March 19.

Morrison enjoyed a strong 2022 season, averaging 19.2 disposals, 5.8 marks and 2.8 tackles.

He is set to play another important role for the youthful Hawks this year.

Harry Morrison in action during the R12 clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Only eight players on Hawthorn's list have more career games than Morrison's 78.

The Hawks finished 2022 in 13th on the ladder with an 8-14 win-loss record.