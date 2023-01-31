Brodie McLaughlin kicks a goal during the 2022 VFL round 16 match between Gold Coast and Frankston at Metricon Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has signed Frankston forward Brodie McLaughlin to its rookie list under pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules.

McLaughlin, a 193cm forward who impressed in the VFL last season, was the last player trialling for a spot on the Suns' list and is the club's second SSP signing after it also recruited former Hawthorn and North Melbourne midfielder Jed Anderson late last year.

The 25-year-old McLaughlin has endured an injury-plagued recent history, breaking his leg in 2019 before suffering a back injury in 2021. However, he made an impressive comeback last season to kick 24 goals from 12 VFL matches and return to the radar of AFL scouts.

McLaughlin was joined by ex-Port Adelaide forward Boyd Woodcock and former Gold Coast Academy graduate Brinn Little in training with the Suns this summer, but was the last player still vying for a spot on the rookie list.

Gold Coast also signed Anderson under SSP rules, with McLaughlin the ninth player to join an AFL list under such measures this off-season.

Adelaide (Tyler Brown and Mark Keane) and Brisbane (Darragh Joyce and Conor McKenna) have also signed two players via SSP rules, while North Melbourne (Liam Shiels), St Kilda (Liam Stocker) and the Western Bulldogs (Oskar Baker) have signed one player each.

The Suns had targeted experience during the recent player movement period, trading for Tom Berry and Ben Long from the Lions and the Saints respectively before picking up former Dockers midfielder Connor Blakely and ex-Giants defender Jake Stein at the rookie draft.

The club also used the No.6 pick at the NAB AFL Draft to secure exciting Gippsland Power mid-forward Bailey Humphrey.

The SSP period opened on December 5 and closes on February 15.

Players signed during the SSP (Dec 5 to Feb 15)

Conor McKenna - Brisbane

Oskar Baker - Western Bulldogs

Liam Shiels - North Melbourne

Jed Anderson - Gold Coast

Tyler Brown - Adelaide

Liam Stocker - St Kilda

Mark Keane - Adelaide

Darragh Joyce - Brisbane

Brodie McLaughlin - Gold Coast