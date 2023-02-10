Jordan Dawson celebrates his match-winning goal for Adelaide against Port Adelaide in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has made a captaincy change ahead of the 2023 season, with Jordan Dawson appointed the new Crows skipper.

Dawson takes over at the helm from Rory Sloane, who decided to pass on the captaincy and step down from the leadership group altogether as he prepares to return from a knee reconstruction.

LIST ANALYSIS Where does your club rank for age and experience?

The 25-year-old Dawson only arrived at the Crows from Sydney ahead of last season, but quickly made an impression and was added to the club's leadership group midway through 2022.

"I could not be more excited to captain the club I barracked for growing up as a kid," Dawson said.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was surreal to pull on the guernsey last year, and now this is a huge honour.

"Everyone at this club wants to win and have success and do it as quickly as we can, so I'm honoured to have the responsibility of driving that.

"It's an incredible privilege and even better having the likes of Rory Sloane and Taylor Walker – both highly respected captains of the club – and our leadership group here to help me on this journey."

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Dawson, who famously kicked an after-the-siren match-winner in the Showdown in round three, finished runner-up in the Crows' best and fairest.

Sloane, 32, moves on from the leadership position after four years in the role.

Rory Sloane looks on after the R4 clash between Adelaide and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The time is right because we have somebody who has stepped up and is ready to lead," Sloane said.

"We have been talking about this for five to six months, and I could 100 per cent keep going as captain, but there is someone else who is ready to take the club forward.

"It has been an honour to lead this club for the past four seasons, but once a captain always a captain, and there are blokes like 'Tex' and myself and the rest of the leadership group there to help 'Daws' going forward."

While Dawson will lead the Crows in 2023, the club's full leadership group will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Jordan Dawson in action for Adelaide against Carlton in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks lauded Sloane, who played four games in 2022 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in round five.

"Rory has been a follow-me captain who puts his head in the hole on gameday and has never asked anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself," he said.

"He's led our club brilliantly through some very challenging times and never let us down.

PRACTICE MATCH FIXTURE Check out who your club is playing

"But now is the right time to pass the baton to our next captain and it emphasises the deep connection we have formed, that it's not about the individual but what's best for the team going forward.

"Jordan is ready because in key moments he steps up and delivers, particularly on-field.

"We identified him as having leadership qualities when we recruited him from Sydney and they have shone through in the past 18 months with us."