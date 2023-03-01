ALIIR Aliir has put his hand up to tackle the one hole Port Adelaide was unable to fill last trade period, that of a readymade tall defender.

The Power recruited shrewdly last October as they look to return to finals this year, bolstering its midfield (Jason Horne-Francis) and small forward department (Junior Rioli).

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

But efforts to lure an experienced backman, notably Esava Ratugolea from Geelong, were unsuccessful, although they were able to sign young defenders Tom McCallum and Kyle Marshall through the national draft.

But Ken Hinkley's missing piece could be found from within, according to Aliir.

Aliir, at 195cm, is the tallest of Port's key defensive batch featuring Tom Jonas (188cm) and Tom Clurey (193cm).

Aliir Aliir takes a mark during the round seven match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Despite being renowned as an intercept defender, Aliir is volunteering for the task of quelling big opposition forwards such as Geelong's Tom Hawkins and Carlton's Harry McKay.

"We were able to do that towards the back-end of last year where I was able to go on the No.1 forward and try and shut them down," Aliir said in Perth on Tuesday.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"When I did come back from injury, I told them (coaching staff) I am not just an intercept player because that is what everyone thought, I would just fly across.

"But I can play that one-on-one. I can play tall and small.

"So I have always told Ken, whatever you need me to do, I'm happy to do it.

FEATURE The youngster, the goalkicker, the veteran: Inside Port's pre-season

"It's up to the match committee whether they explore me playing on their No.1 or (as) that intercept player. But as long as we're getting wins I don't really care where I play."

Aliir was an All Australian in 2021, his first season at Port after spending five seasons with Sydney.

Aliir Aliir in action for Port Adelaide against North Melbourne in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But last year he had surgery on an ankle injury he suffered in round one and, while playing 19 games, struggled to hit peak form.

"My form, I was really up-and-down," he said.

"Just the inconsistency; usually you try and keep it to a minimum but mine was probably just too much of a wave and a gap.

PULLING POWER Ken still driven, connected as ever as spotlight awaits

"I am feeling good now, I was able to complete the full pre-season with no dramas."

Port's pre-season continues in Perth with a practice game against Fremantle on Thursday, after the Power lost its match simulation to West Coast by eight points last Friday.

Rioli has been ruled out of the match against the Dockers due to illness.