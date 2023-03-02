Tom Hickey in action at Sydney training on July 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has ruled three players out of round one and co-captain Callum Mills will miss Friday night's practice match against Carlton due to a finger injury.

Tom Hickey (calf strain), Robbie Fox (calf strain) and Ryan Clarke (hamstring strain) will all miss the Swans' opener against Gold Coast on March 18.

Hickey and Clarke are set to miss multiple games early in the season, while Fox has been ruled out of the opener.

Mills, meanwhile, suffered a finger injury during the Swans' match simulation against Brisbane last week and will miss the encounter against the Blues, although is expected to play in round one.

Tom Papley will enter the home and away season without a competitive hitout under his belt, having suffered bruised ribs at training two weeks ago.

He will also miss the Blues clash but is expected to be ready for round one.

Jacob Konstanty, pick No.20 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, is on a modified program due to shin soreness.