THERE'S been plenty of turnover in the leadership department of clubs over the pre-season, with nine sides appointing a new captain for the 2023 campaign.
Some have gone for a streamlined two-man leadership team, while others have opted for a larger group to lead their side into battle.
Take a look at who your club's captain, vice-captain and leadership group for 2023.
Captain: Jordan Dawson (replacing Rory Sloane)
Leadership group: Ben Keays, Tom Doedee, Brodie Smith, Reilly O'Brien
In: Nil
Out: Rory Sloane
At the age of 32 and after four years in the top job, Rory Sloane handed over Adelaide's captaincy to Jordan Dawson, who was a late addition to the club's leadership group last year in his first season at the Crows. The remainder of Adelaide's leadership group from last year is unchanged.
Captains: Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews (replacing Dayne Zorko)
Vice-captain: Hugh McCluggage
Leadership group: Josh Dunkley, Ryan Lester, Daniel Rich, Jarrod Berry, Charlie Cameron, Oscar McInerney, Lincoln McCarthy, Jack Gunston
In: Josh Dunkley, Jarrod Berry, Charlie Cameron, Oscar McInerney, Jack Gunston
Out: Dayne Zorko, Darcy Gardiner
The Lions have named an 11-man leadership group, the biggest in the competition, with the most notable change being the absence of Dayne Zorko, who has stepped down as captain after five years. Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews will share the captaincy in 2023, while there are five new faces in the leadership group, with defender Darcy Gardiner another to drop out.
Captains: Patrick Cripps
Vice-captain: Jacob Weitering, Sam Walsh
In: Nil
Out: Nil
The Blues have unsurprisingly opted to stick with their leadership group from last year, with Patrick Cripps to continue in the top job having first experienced it in 2018 when he was a co-captain with Sam Docherty. Jacob Weitering and Sam Walsh have been retained as his vice-captains.
Captain: Darcy Moore (replacing Scott Pendlebury)
Leadership group: Taylor Adams, Jeremy Howe, Brayden Maynard
In: Brayden Maynard
Out: Scott Pendlebury
Scott Pendlebury's decision last year to step down as skipper after nine seasons was always going to signal the start of a new era, and that era will be lead by Darcy Moore, who joins father Peter in captaining the Magpies. Moore's elevation to the top job has seen Brayden Maynard step into the leadership group for the first time alongside Taylor Adams and Jeremy Howe.
Captain: Zach Merrett (replacing Dyson Heppell)
Vice-captain: Andy McGrath
In: Nil
Out: Dyson Heppell
The changing of the guard has continued at the Bombers, with Dyson Heppell's tenure as captain coming to an end after six seasons. Zach Merrett, Heppell's vice-captain last year, has taken the reigns, with Andy McGrath taking over the deputy role in smaller, two-man leadership group.
Captain: Alex Pearce (replacing Nat Fyfe)
Vice-captains: Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong
Leadership group: Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski, Jaeger O'Meara
In: Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski, Jaeger O'Meara
Out: Nat Fyfe, David Mundy
After six seasons under the leadership of Nat Fyfe, the Dockers will have a new look this year after the dual Brownlow Medallist stepped down as skipper. Defender Alex Pearce won the race to take the role ahead of young guns Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong, while Jaeger O'Meara, Hayden Young and Sam Switkowski are all new faces in the leadership group, which has also lost David Mundy from last season.
Captain: Patrick Dangerfield (replacing Joel Selwood)
Vice-captain: Tom Stewart
In: Nil
Out: Joel Selwood
After 12 highly-successful seasons, the Cats have a new skipper after Joel Selwood's retirement last year. After six years as Selwood's vice-captain, Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield was the logical choice to take the top job while Tom Stewart, who has been part of the club's leadership group since 2019, will be his deputy.
Captains: Touk Miller and Jarrod Witts
Vice-captain: Sam Collins
Leadership group: David Swallow, Nick Holman, Sean Lemmens, Noah Anderson
In: Nil
Out: Nil
In a strong sign of stability, Gold Coast has named an unchanged seven-man leadership group for the 2023 season. Midfielder Touk Miller and ruckman Jarrod Witts have been retained as co-captains, while the leadership group consists of a balance of experienced (David Swallow) and young (Noah Anderson) players.
Captain: Toby Greene (takes the role solo from Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly)
Vice-captains: Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly
Leadership group: Tom Green, Harry Perryman, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun
In: Tom Green, Harry Perryman, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun
Out: Phil Davis, Matt de Boer, Lachie Whitfield, Jacob Hopper, Nick Haynes
Having used three co-captains last season, the Giants have reverted to a more traditional model and handed Toby Greene the role on a full-time basis, with Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly slipping into a co-vice-captain role. There's been mass change in the remainder of the leadership group, with four first-timers coming in and five players going out.
Captain: James Sicily (replacing Ben McEvoy)
Vice-captains: Luke Breust, Dylan Moore
Leadership group: Sam Frost, Jarman Impey, Mitch Lewis
The retirement of Ben McEvoy and off-season departure of Jaeger O'Meara, who captained for stages in 2022, made Sicily the leading candidate to take on the role of skipper for 2023. Having not formally announced a leadership group last season, the Hawks have a completely new look this year, with 23-year-old Dylan Moore the youngest member of the six-man leadership group.
Captain: Max Gawn
Vice-captain: Jack Viney
In: Nil
Out: Nil
For the fourth straight year, Max Gawn and Jack Viney will be Melbourne's only official leaders, a streamlined approach that has led them to strong success in recent seasons.
Captains: Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin (replacing Jack Ziebell)
Leadership group: Jack Ziebell, Ben Cunnington, Nick Larkey, Ben McKay
In: Ben McKay
Out: Kayne Turner, Aidan Corr
After six seasons, Jack Ziebell's departure as skipper has opened the door for North to have co-captains for the very first time, with last year's co-vice-captains Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin to share the top job. Ziebell will remain part of the leadership group along with first-timer Ben McKay as well as Ben Cunnington and Nick Larkey, while Kayne Turner and Aidan Corr have dropped out of the group from last year.
Captain: Tom Jonas
Vice-captains: Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones
In: Nil
Out: Nil
The Power have announced an unchanged leadership group for 2023, with Tom Jonas taking the top job for a fifth straight season. Ollie Wines and Darcy Byrne-Jones will again share the role of deputy, with coach Ken Hinkley saying of the trio that the club "didn't see any reason to make a change given their quality as individuals and as a collective".
Captains: Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis
In: Nil
Out: Nil
The Tigers have stuck to the same two-man leadership group from last season, with Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis to again share the captaincy.
Captain: Jack Steele
Vice-captain: Callum Wilkie
Leadership group: Tim Membrey, Seb Ross, Jack Sinclair
In: Seb Ross, Jack Sinclair
Out: Dougal Howard, Jarryn Geary
The Saints have retained Jack Steele as captain for a third straight year, although there's been some changes to the rest of the leadership group, with Dougal Howard dropping out and Jarryn Geary retiring. Callum Wilkie has been elevated to the role of vice-captain, while Seb Ross and Jack Sinclair have been added.
Captains: Callum Mills, Dane Rampe and Luke Parker
Leadership group: Lance Franklin, Tom Papley, Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward
In: Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward
Out: Josh Kennedy, Harry Cunningham
The Swans have stuck with a three-man rotation of captains, with Callum Mills, Dane Rampe and Luke Parker to again share the role. Josh Kennedy (retired) and Harry Cunningham, who struggled to play consistent senior footy in 2022, have both dropped out of the leadership group, with Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney and Will Hayward elevated to an official role.
Captain: Luke Shuey
Vice-captains: Jeremy McGovern, Tom Barrass
Leadership group: TBC
In: Nil
Out: Nic Naitanui
West Coast will be led by Luke Shuey for a fourth straight season, but there's been some change with veteran Nic Naitanui dropping out of the leadership group and Tom Barrass elevated to the role of joint vice-captain alongside Jeremy McGovern. The remainder of the club's leadership group, which last year included Liam Duggan and Oscar Allen, is yet to be announced.
Captain: Marcus Bontempelli
Vice-captain: Jack Macrae
Leadership group: Taylor Duryea, Caleb Daniel, Aaron Naughton
In: Nil
Out: Nil
There's been no change at the Bulldogs, with Marcus Bontempelli to take the reins for the fourth season in a row. Vice-captain Jack Macrae joins Taylor Duryea, Caleb Daniel and Aaron Naughton in an unchanged five-man leadership group.