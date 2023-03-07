THERE'S been plenty of turnover in the leadership department of clubs over the pre-season, with nine sides appointing a new captain for the 2023 campaign.

Some have gone for a streamlined two-man leadership team, while others have opted for a larger group to lead their side into battle.

Take a look at who your club's captain, vice-captain and leadership group for 2023.

Captain: Jordan Dawson (replacing Rory Sloane)

Leadership group: Ben Keays, Tom Doedee, Brodie Smith, Reilly O'Brien

In: Nil

Out: Rory Sloane

At the age of 32 and after four years in the top job, Rory Sloane handed over Adelaide's captaincy to Jordan Dawson, who was a late addition to the club's leadership group last year in his first season at the Crows. The remainder of Adelaide's leadership group from last year is unchanged.

Captains: Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews (replacing Dayne Zorko)

Vice-captain: Hugh McCluggage

Leadership group: Josh Dunkley, Ryan Lester, Daniel Rich, Jarrod Berry, Charlie Cameron, Oscar McInerney, Lincoln McCarthy, Jack Gunston

In: Josh Dunkley, Jarrod Berry, Charlie Cameron, Oscar McInerney, Jack Gunston

Out: Dayne Zorko, Darcy Gardiner

The Lions have named an 11-man leadership group, the biggest in the competition, with the most notable change being the absence of Dayne Zorko, who has stepped down as captain after five years. Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews will share the captaincy in 2023, while there are five new faces in the leadership group, with defender Darcy Gardiner another to drop out.

Introducing our '23 leaders 🦁



Jarrod Berry returns to the leadership group, while we also welcome Jack, Josh, Oscar and Charlie for the first time ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Av0Mdx3G5c — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) March 1, 2023

Captains: Patrick Cripps

Vice-captain: Jacob Weitering, Sam Walsh

In: Nil

Out: Nil

The Blues have unsurprisingly opted to stick with their leadership group from last year, with Patrick Cripps to continue in the top job having first experienced it in 2018 when he was a co-captain with Sam Docherty. Jacob Weitering and Sam Walsh have been retained as his vice-captains.

Patrick Cripps poses ahead of the 2023 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Darcy Moore (replacing Scott Pendlebury)

Leadership group: Taylor Adams, Jeremy Howe, Brayden Maynard

In: Brayden Maynard

Out: Scott Pendlebury

Scott Pendlebury's decision last year to step down as skipper after nine seasons was always going to signal the start of a new era, and that era will be lead by Darcy Moore, who joins father Peter in captaining the Magpies. Moore's elevation to the top job has seen Brayden Maynard step into the leadership group for the first time alongside Taylor Adams and Jeremy Howe.

Collingwood's 2023 leadership group (L-R) Taylor Adams, Brayden Maynard and Jeremy Howe with captain Darcy Moore (front) during Collingwood's announcement at the AIA Centre on February 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Zach Merrett (replacing Dyson Heppell)

Vice-captain: Andy McGrath

In: Nil

Out: Dyson Heppell

The changing of the guard has continued at the Bombers, with Dyson Heppell's tenure as captain coming to an end after six seasons. Zach Merrett, Heppell's vice-captain last year, has taken the reigns, with Andy McGrath taking over the deputy role in smaller, two-man leadership group.

Captain: Alex Pearce (replacing Nat Fyfe)

Vice-captains: Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

Leadership group: Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski, Jaeger O'Meara

In: Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski, Jaeger O'Meara

Out: Nat Fyfe, David Mundy

After six seasons under the leadership of Nat Fyfe, the Dockers will have a new look this year after the dual Brownlow Medallist stepped down as skipper. Defender Alex Pearce won the race to take the role ahead of young guns Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong, while Jaeger O'Meara, Hayden Young and Sam Switkowski are all new faces in the leadership group, which has also lost David Mundy from last season.

Captain: Patrick Dangerfield (replacing Joel Selwood)

Vice-captain: Tom Stewart

In: Nil

Out: Joel Selwood

After 12 highly-successful seasons, the Cats have a new skipper after Joel Selwood's retirement last year. After six years as Selwood's vice-captain, Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield was the logical choice to take the top job while Tom Stewart, who has been part of the club's leadership group since 2019, will be his deputy.

Patrick Dangerfield poses during the Geelong official team photo day at GMHBA Stadium on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains: Touk Miller and Jarrod Witts

Vice-captain: Sam Collins

Leadership group: David Swallow, Nick Holman, Sean Lemmens, Noah Anderson

In: Nil

Out: Nil

In a strong sign of stability, Gold Coast has named an unchanged seven-man leadership group for the 2023 season. Midfielder Touk Miller and ruckman Jarrod Witts have been retained as co-captains, while the leadership group consists of a balance of experienced (David Swallow) and young (Noah Anderson) players.

Gold Coast co-captains Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller ahead of the 2022 season. Picture: Getty Images

Captain: Toby Greene (takes the role solo from Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly)

Vice-captains: Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly

Leadership group: Tom Green, Harry Perryman, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun

In: Tom Green, Harry Perryman, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun

Out: Phil Davis, Matt de Boer, Lachie Whitfield, Jacob Hopper, Nick Haynes

Having used three co-captains last season, the Giants have reverted to a more traditional model and handed Toby Greene the role on a full-time basis, with Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly slipping into a co-vice-captain role. There's been mass change in the remainder of the leadership group, with four first-timers coming in and five players going out.

GWS captain Toby Greene ahead of the 2023 season. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: James Sicily (replacing Ben McEvoy)

Vice-captains: Luke Breust, Dylan Moore

Leadership group: Sam Frost, Jarman Impey, Mitch Lewis

The retirement of Ben McEvoy and off-season departure of Jaeger O'Meara, who captained for stages in 2022, made Sicily the leading candidate to take on the role of skipper for 2023. Having not formally announced a leadership group last season, the Hawks have a completely new look this year, with 23-year-old Dylan Moore the youngest member of the six-man leadership group.

James Sicily poses during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Bunjil Bagora, Waverley Park on February 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Max Gawn

Vice-captain: Jack Viney

In: Nil

Out: Nil

For the fourth straight year, Max Gawn and Jack Viney will be Melbourne's only official leaders, a streamlined approach that has led them to strong success in recent seasons.

Max Gawn and coach Simon Goodwin during Melbourne's official team photo day at AAMI Park on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains: Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin (replacing Jack Ziebell)

Leadership group: Jack Ziebell, Ben Cunnington, Nick Larkey, Ben McKay

In: Ben McKay

Out: Kayne Turner, Aidan Corr

After six seasons, Jack Ziebell's departure as skipper has opened the door for North to have co-captains for the very first time, with last year's co-vice-captains Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin to share the top job. Ziebell will remain part of the leadership group along with first-timer Ben McKay as well as Ben Cunnington and Nick Larkey, while Kayne Turner and Aidan Corr have dropped out of the group from last year.

Jy Simpkin (left) and Luke McDonald pose during North Melbourne's official team photo day at Arden Street on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Tom Jonas

Vice-captains: Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones

In: Nil

Out: Nil

The Power have announced an unchanged leadership group for 2023, with Tom Jonas taking the top job for a fifth straight season. Ollie Wines and Darcy Byrne-Jones will again share the role of deputy, with coach Ken Hinkley saying of the trio that the club "didn't see any reason to make a change given their quality as individuals and as a collective".

Captains: Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis

In: Nil

Out: Nil

The Tigers have stuck to the same two-man leadership group from last season, with Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis to again share the captaincy.

Toby Nankervis and Dylan Grimes lead Richmond out against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Jack Steele

Vice-captain: Callum Wilkie

Leadership group: Tim Membrey, Seb Ross, Jack Sinclair

In: Seb Ross, Jack Sinclair

Out: Dougal Howard, Jarryn Geary

The Saints have retained Jack Steele as captain for a third straight year, although there's been some changes to the rest of the leadership group, with Dougal Howard dropping out and Jarryn Geary retiring. Callum Wilkie has been elevated to the role of vice-captain, while Seb Ross and Jack Sinclair have been added.

Captains: Callum Mills, Dane Rampe and Luke Parker

Leadership group: Lance Franklin, Tom Papley, Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward

In: Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward

Out: Josh Kennedy, Harry Cunningham

The Swans have stuck with a three-man rotation of captains, with Callum Mills, Dane Rampe and Luke Parker to again share the role. Josh Kennedy (retired) and Harry Cunningham, who struggled to play consistent senior footy in 2022, have both dropped out of the leadership group, with Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney and Will Hayward elevated to an official role.

Sydney's leadership group for 2023 - Lance Franklin, Will Hayward with co-captains Dane Rampe, Callum Mills and Luke Parker, and Tom Papley, Jake Lloyd and Isaac Heeney make up the eight man leadership team. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Captain: Luke Shuey

Vice-captains: Jeremy McGovern, Tom Barrass

Leadership group: TBC

In: Nil

Out: Nic Naitanui

West Coast will be led by Luke Shuey for a fourth straight season, but there's been some change with veteran Nic Naitanui dropping out of the leadership group and Tom Barrass elevated to the role of joint vice-captain alongside Jeremy McGovern. The remainder of the club's leadership group, which last year included Liam Duggan and Oscar Allen, is yet to be announced.

Luke Shuey (left) and Jeremy McGovern of the Eagles (right) pose with coach Adam Simpson during West Coast's official team photo day at Mineral Recourses Park on January 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Marcus Bontempelli

Vice-captain: Jack Macrae

Leadership group: Taylor Duryea, Caleb Daniel, Aaron Naughton

In: Nil

Out: Nil

There's been no change at the Bulldogs, with Marcus Bontempelli to take the reins for the fourth season in a row. Vice-captain Jack Macrae joins Taylor Duryea, Caleb Daniel and Aaron Naughton in an unchanged five-man leadership group.