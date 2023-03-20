Lachie Weller looks on during a Gold Coast training session on March 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast will regain the services of Lachie Weller this weekend.

The running defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against North Melbourne last June and has made a strong recovery.

Weller was listed as being one week from returning on Gold Coast's injury list last week and coach Stuart Dew said he was ready to return after the Suns' loss to Sydney on Saturday night.

Whether he plays AFL or VFL is yet to be determined.

"Lachie Weller was line ball to have a run in our VFL today, he could have, we decided not to," Dew said following the 49-point loss to the Swans.

"He's one we think will be available."

It will be tempting to insert Weller straight into the senior team, as among a litany of problems in the round one loss, was the inability to clear congestion from defence, despite strong performances from Charlie Constable and Darcy Macpherson.

Weller made quick progress following surgery and has put in a mountain of training over the pre-season, ramping up to full sessions in the past few weeks.

The 27-year-old is one of the best kicks on the Suns' list and also has blistering pace.

His return would come just a week after Ben King made a successful comeback from his own ruptured ACL.