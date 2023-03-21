Sam Draper celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON didn't have many options to turn to when Peter Wright dislocated his shoulder at training last Friday, two days before the Bombers' round one clash with Hawthorn.

Already the Bombers had Sam Weideman and Harrison Jones named in their line-up, but to replace Wright the club looked laterally. Ruckman Andrew Phillips was included as a way to help Sam Draper spend more time in attack.

It worked. Draper kicked two goals against the Hawks in Essendon's 59-point win and spent 65 per cent of his game time in the ruck and 35 per cent as a forward. Phillips, meanwhile, as Essendon's back-up big man, spent 84 per cent of his game time in rucking duties.

The blend to Draper's game was different to last year, when he spent 88 per cent of his time as a ruckman and only 12 per cent playing in attack, with Phillips' part-time presence benefitting Draper's game.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti hugs Sam Draper after the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Phillips has played 22 games for the Bombers since arriving at the end of 2019 and will continue to be managed at different stages of the year, but the club also has Nick Bryan waiting in the wings as an athletic ruck partner for Draper.

The loss of Wright was covered against the Hawks, with Essendon registering its highest score since 2021 and 66 inside-50 entries.

But finding the 53 goals Wright kicked last year won't be as straightforward as the year goes on, with the key forward to miss the majority of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Recruit Weideman will shoulder the load and booted two goals against the Hawks, while Jones also kicked one and impressed after some interruptions over summer. Kaine Baldwin has been training as a defender, but bullocking youngster Patrick Voss could push for an opportunity with a strong run of VFL form.

Sam Weideman celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The return of Jake Stringer – expected either this week or next – from his hamstring injury will also give the Bombers a better balance inside their attack when stronger opponents than the Hawks come their way.

In new coach Brad Scott's favour is that he has a fleet of small forwards that wasn't available to the Bombers last season. Jye Menzie is much improved, Alwyn Davey has arrived at the club, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti is back from his retirement and Matt Guelfi has overcome his pre-season calf injury.

Essendon's performance was promising but should not distract from the long-term approach the club is taking this year in seeing what the list has got, what it needs and the ups and downs that will inevitably come with inexperience.

With Wright sidelined, the club must also navigate months with a forward line missing its spearhead and a group which hasn't played together often.