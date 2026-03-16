The coaches' votes for the round one games are in

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast recruit Christian Petracca has picked up a second 10-vote game to start his career at the Suns, with the former Demon one of five players to have a perfect game in round one.

Petracca picked up 10 votes in his side's thumping win over West Coast on Sunday evening, with debutant Milan Murdock (one vote) the only Eagles player to get a vote.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Petracca also picked up 10 votes in his Suns debut against Geelong last week.

Carlton star Sam Walsh, Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, Adelaide defender Wayne Milera and North Melbourne backman Charlie Comben were the other players to get a perfect 10 votes from the coaches in round one.

Nick Watson and Jacob van Rooyen picked up nine votes each from their wins over the weekend, while Nick Blakey and Tom McCartin both picked up eight votes in Sydney's win over Brisbane.

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The votes were split in Geelong's come-from behind victory over Fremantle, with Max Holmes getting eight votes and Luke Jackson and Shannon Neale getting seven each.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Carlton v Richmond

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

6 Jayden Short (RICH)

5 Jagga Smith (CARL)

2 Tim Taranto (RICH)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

Essendon v Hawthorn

9 Nick Watson (HAW)

5 Tom Barrass (HAW)

4 Jack Gunston (HAW)

4 Conor Nash (HAW)

3 James Sicily (HAW)

3 Jarman Impey (HAW)

1 Zach Merrett (ESS)

1 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Aaron Naughton (WB)

6 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Matthew Kennedy (WB)

2 Tim English (WB)

1 Lachie Jaques (WB)

Geelong v Fremantle

8 Max Holmes (GEEL)

7 Luke Jackson (FRE)

7 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

4 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

2 Caleb Serong (FRE)

2 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

Sydney v Brisbane

8 Nick Blakey (SYD)

8 Joel Amartey (SYD)

7 Tom McCartin (SYD)

4 Riley Bice (SYD)

2 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

1 Jarrod Berry (BL)

Collingwood v Adelaide

10 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

5 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

5 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

4 Nick Daicos (COLL)

3 Alex Neal-Bullen (ADEL)

3 Dan Houston (COLL)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

10 Charlie Comben (NMFC)

6 Luke Parker (NMFC)

4 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

4 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

4 Dylan Stephens (NMFC)

2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

Melbourne v St Kilda

9 Jacob van Rooyen (MELB)

8 Max Hall (STK)

7 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Callum Wilkie (STK)

2 Jack Sinclair (STK)

1 Jack Steele (MELB)

1 Caleb Windsor (MELB)

Gold Coast v West Coast

10 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

8 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

6 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

3 Ben King (GCFC)

2 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Milan Murdock (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

20 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

14 Nick Daicos (COLL)

13 Sam Walsh (CARL)

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

10 Charlie Comben (NMFC)

10 Tom McCartin (SYD)

10 Justin McInerney (SYD)

10 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

10 Ed Richards (WB)

10 Jake Stringer (GWS)

9 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)

9 Nick Watson (HAW)

8 Joel Amartey (SYD)

8 Nick Blakey (SYD)

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)

8 Max Hall (STK)

8 Max Holmes (GEEL)

8 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

8 Aaron Naughton (WB)

8 Jack Sinclair (STK)

8 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)