WHAT a brutal way to remind us footy is back. Or should I say AFL Fantasy is back.

If it wasn't bad enough seeing (Tom Stewart DEF, $775,000) go down with a knee injury on just 14, some coaches copped the trifecta with value ruckman Tristan Xerri (RUC, $556,000) succumbing to a serious ankle injury after getting off to a flying start, scoring 26 from just 15 per cent game time and finally Josh Kelly (MID, $890,000) was cruising to a nice score before suffering a concussion on 91 from just 68 per cent game time.

On a positive note, it was great to see a number of our pre-season favourites and youngsters absolutely flying.

Us coaches were hoping we would see Harry Sheezel (FWD, $358,000) spend some time across half-back, but not in our wildest dreams did with think he would start there (who knew Alastair Clarkson had a Fantasy team?) He absolutely dominated in one of the all-time great debuts with 34 possessions and nine marks for 118 while fellow bargains Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $328,000) and Kade Chandler (FWD, $260,000) also rewarded their coaches with outstanding performances.

This week, we have the opportunity to look for some value or players we missed. For those not replacing injured players, it will be quite an advantage, or luxury, in comparison to those limited by forced trades but either way, finding value is key.

A popular value choice will be Tom Green (MID, $872,000) who took full advantage of the opportunities in the Giants midfield with no Tim Taranto or Jacob Hopper, attending 81 per cent of CBAs for 128. His workload won't get any smaller this week in the absence of Josh Kelly, Harry Perryman and Lachie Whitfield.

MOST TRADED IN

Kade Chandler (FWD, $260,000)

Tom Green (MID, $782,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF, $788,000)

Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $233,000)

Brennan Cox (DEF, $634,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Tom Stewart (DEF, $775,000)

Josh Kelly (MID, $890,000)

Rory Laird (MID, $1.02M)

Liam Jones (DEF, $299,000)

Fergus Greene (FWD, $205,000)

Tom Stewart after suffering an injury in Geelong's loss to Collingwood in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $358,000) +$62,000

Kade Chandler (FWD, $260,000) +$60,000

Brennan Cox (DEF, $634,000) +$55,000

Luke Ryan (DEF, $807,000) +$51,000

Kysaiah Pickett (FWD, $543,000) +$46,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Harry Perryman (MID, $702,000) -$64,000

Tom Stewart (DEF, $775,000) -$61,000

Rory Laird (MID, $1.02M) -$48,000

Brandan Parfitt (MID, $634,000) -$47,000

Lochie O'Brien (MID, $579,000) -$44,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Kade Chandler (FWD, $260,000) -27

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $358,0000) -17

Luke Pedlar (FWD, $246,000) -4

Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $233,000) -4

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $328,000) -3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Rory Laird (MID, $1,02M) 174

Tom Stewart (DEF, $775,000) 155

Harry Perryman (MID, $702,000) 149

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $872,000) 143

Lachie Neale (MID, $920,000) 141

Rory Laird during Adelaide's match against North Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Tom Green (MID, $872,000)

The midfield bull is taking his game to the next level before our eyes. He is currently owned by 29 per cent of coaches and is the second most popular trade target. He has a breakeven of 65 leading into his game against West Coast where he should go big once again.

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $358,000)

What an absolute star. It certainly gave us flashbacks of Nick Daicos mopping up across half-back as his ability to read the ball looked far superior to those around him. He is owned by 58 per cent of the competition which means he needs to be a high priority for 42 per cent to trade in.

Kade Chandler (FWD, $260,000)

The young Demon is currently the most traded in player this week with over 11,000 coaches bringing him in after his stat-stuffing performance where he had 16 disposals, eight marks, seven tackles and three scoring shots which included a goal.

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $572,000)

The 19-year-old Power recruit showed why he was the No.1 pick in 2021 with a best-on-ground performance playing predominantly midfield. He had 25 disposals and a goal for 90, which leaves him with a BE of just 51

Will Setterfield (MID, $648,000)

The writing was on the wall that the former Blue would flourish given the opportunities that appeared to be on the table in the Bombers' midfield. Well flourish he did, gathering 25 possessions and taking an impressive 10 marks while laying six tackles and kicking a goal for 122. He now has a BE of just 42 leading into a nice match-up with the Suns. He is a nice unique, owned by just three per cent of coaches.

Will Setterfield celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS DOWN

Tom Stewart (DEF, $775,000)

The star intercept defender is the most traded out player, with plenty of coaches still with some work to do as he is currently owned by nine per cent of the competition. Fortunately, his knee injury isn't as severe as first feared, but he will still at least three weeks and needs to be traded.

Josh Kelly (MID, $890,000)

The concussion protocol means a mandatory 12 days will be missed, and that's enough to trade Kelly out at this stage of the season. It's very disappointing for his owners because the role inside was there, as was his scoring. His BE is more than achievable upon return, but it may be a chance to cash grab to the like of teammate Green.

Rory Laird (MID, $1.02M)

The most expensive player in the game is the third most traded out after scoring just 57 which caused a significant price fall and huge BE. There is no doubt he will bounce back but that score will impact his price change for the next five weeks so there is merit to jumping off for value.

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $556,000)

It was a bold move jumping on the 24-year-old who was thrown the keys as the No.1 and sole ruck at the Kangaroos. For 15 per cent of the game it was obvious that it was a good selection as he was dominant around the ground before injury cut his game short. He will be out for a significant amount of time and must be traded, hence being the sixth most traded out player in the game.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $792,000)

The big Saint came into the season with huge expectations as sole ruck but fell well short of them in his match-up with the Dockers. He was so disappointing that over 1,000 coaches have sent him a message by trading him out prior to a tough match-up with Tim English. He has a breakeven of 112, a number his faithful coaches fully expect him to reach.

