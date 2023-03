NORTH Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke has picked up 10 votes from the coaches for the second week in a row.

Davies-Uniacke, who picked up a maximum 10 votes against West Coast in round one, was given another 10 for his side's win against Fremantle on Saturday night.

Sydney's Callum Mills, Brisbane's Dayne Zorko and West Coast's Tim Kelly were the other players to get 10 votes in round two.

Carlton v Geelong

9 - Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

9 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)

6 - Adam Saad (CARL)

2 - Ed Curnow (CARL)

2 - Jacob Weitering (CARL)

1 - Blake Acres (CARL)

1 - Isaac Smith (GEEL)

Brisbane v Melbourne

10 - Dayne Zorko (BL)

8 - Will Ashcroft (BL)

6 - Harris Andrews (BL)

2 - Josh Dunkley (BL)

2 - Jake Lever (MELB)

1 - Charlie Cameron (BL)

1 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

9 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 - Darcy Cameron (COLL)

6 - Josh Daicos (COLL)

3 - John Noble (COLL)

2 - Taylor Adams (COLL)

1 - Tom Mitchell (COLL)

1 - Brayden Maynard (COLL)

Adelaide v Richmond

8 - Jacob Hopper (RICH)

7 - Noah Balta (RICH)

4 - Tim Taranto (RICH)

4 - Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 - Tom J Lynch (RICH)

2 - Liam Baker (RICH)

2 - Toby Nankervis (RICH)

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

6 - Rowan Marshall (STK)

6 - Jack Steele (STK)

5 - Mason Wood (STK)

4 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

4 - Jack Sinclair (STK)

2 - Mitch Owens (STK)

2 - Mattaes Phillipou (STK)

1 - Bradley Hill (STK)

Fremantle v North Melbourne

10 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 - Luke Ryan (FRE)

4 - Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

3 - Nick Larkey (NMFC)

3 - Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

2 - Sam Switkowski (FRE)

2 - Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

1 - Jack Ziebell (NMFC)

Sydney v Hawthorn

10 - Callum Mills (SYD)

6 - Joel Amartey (SYD)

5 - Errol Gulden (SYD)

5 - Logan McDonald (SYD)

2 - Oliver Florent (SYD)

2 - Luke Parker (SYD)

Essendon v Gold Coast

7 - Kyle Langford (ESS)

5 - Darcy Parish (ESS)

5 - Mason Redman (ESS)

4 - Zach Merrett (ESS)

4 - Will Setterfield (ESS)

3 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)

2 - Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ESS)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 - Tim Kelly (WCE)

8 - Jamaine Jones (WCE)

3 - Jake Waterman (WCE)

3 - Toby Greene (GWS)

3 - Luke Shuey (WCE)

2 - Jesse Hogan (GWS)

1 - Dom Sheed (WCE)

Leaderboard

20 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

15 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

13 - Darcy Parish (ESS)

12 - Toby Greene (GWS)

12 - Luke Ryan (FRE)

11 - Nick Larkey (NMFC)

11 - Jake Lever (MELB)

11 - Callum Mills (SYD)

11 - Mason Redman (ESS)

10 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)

10 - Tim Kelly (WCE)

10 - Daniel Rioli (RICH)

10 - Chad Warner (SYD)

10 - Dayne Zorko (BL)

9 - Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

9 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)

9 - Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

9 - Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

9 - Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

9 - Jack Sinclair (STK)