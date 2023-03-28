Luke Davies-Uniacke tries to break a tackle from Sean Darcy during North Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND two provided us with another round of data, along with more massive headaches.

There are none bigger than the Melbourne star ruck Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000) who had started the year in sensational form before he was on the receiving end of some friendly fire and exited the game on just four.

In a huge blow for the Man of Steele owners, Jack Steele (MID, $969,000), the Saints skipper heroically played through a broken collarbone for a score of 118 but will now be missing for a least a month.

Unfortunately, Roos skipper Jy Simpkin (MID, $826,000) will also be missing for the week after striking Caleb Serong (MID, $788,000).

Fortunately, a couple of other popular selections managed to play through injury scares after mid-price cash cow Finn Callaghan (MID, $460,000) copped a shoulder knock which will need to be monitored over the course of the week and forward premium Connor Rozee (FWD/MID, $780,000) thankfully avoided concussion after a head knock.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $1.03M) has started the year in a blaze of glory and made the most of the lights coming back on at the Gabba with a piggish 12-minute stretch ending with a round-high 149, providing many of his coaches (30 per cent) with a great VC option, while bargain Bomber Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000) backed up his impressive debut with 130 from 90 per cent CBA to confirm his status as one of the bargains of the competition.

On the flipside, we were let down by a couple of coaches who if they were playing Fantasy at the moment, would be ranked well outside the top 100K. We know it's nothing new for Luke Beveridge to randomly move a player from their preferred position, only for them to have no impact on the game and we saw it again with popular whipping boy Jack Macrae (MID, $894,000) who played 33 per cent of the game in the forward line and looked completely out of sorts. But, in a 'hold my beer' moment, Justin Longmuir's throwing of the keys to Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $604,000) as the main ruck in the first half not only cost the midfielders first use of the ball, it cost Sean Darcy (RUC, $760,000) any impact in the game and his team the win.

MOST TRADED IN

Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000)

Jack Ziebell (FWD, $629,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF, $821,000)

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $860,000)

Will Day (DEF, $603,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jack Macrae (MID, $894,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $969,000)

Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000)

Dom Sheed (MID, $607,000)

(MID, $607,000) Tanner Bruhn (MID/FWD, $476,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $466,000) +$108,000

Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000) +$69,000

Kade Chandler (FWD, $328,000) +$68,000

Jack Ziebell (FWD, $629,000) +$57,000

Reuben Ginbey (FWD, $384,000) +$56,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Lochie O'Brien (MID, $506,000) -$73,000

Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000) -$71,000

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $822,000) -$50,000

Travis Boak (MID, $791,000) -$50,000

Sam Berry (MID, $661,000) -$48,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $466,000) -40

Kade Chandler (FWD, $328,0000) -21

Anthony Caminiti (FWD, $248,000) -11

Luke Pedlar (FWD, $290,000) -4

Will Ashcroft (MID, $369,000) -3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000) 170

Tom Stewart (DEF, $775,000) 155

Harry Perryman (MID, $702,000) 149

Travis Boak (MID, $791,000) 147

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $822,000) 144

STOCKS UP

Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000)

The former Blue continued to embrace the added opportunities that have been provided in the Bombers midfield, attending 90 per cent of the CBAs while collecting 28 possessions, four marks, nine tackles and a goal for 130. He has a BE of just 27 for his nine per cent of coaches and will be a popular trade target.

Jack Ziebell (FWD, $629,000)

It's happening again… The role is officially back and so is the Bull's scoring. He has now hit back-to-back triple-figure scores on the back of nine and 11 marks respectively for an average of 109. He has a BE of just 26 and will be the perfect solution to our weak backlines in round six when he gets DPP.

Nick Daicos (DEF, $821,000)

Second-year blues… Pies aren't a high-scoring side… Forget all of that, not that I ever believed either were an issue. The young star was at it again on the weekend despite copping some attention from the Power, collecting 32 possessions and four marks and two goals for 117. He has a BE of 71 and is a priority as soon as your team allows it.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $860,000)

I wasn't sold at the start of the year that LDU could push that 110 mark but the Roos have started the year on fire, as has Davies-Uniacke. He is averaging 116 on the back of his 30-possession, seven-mark, six-tackle and one-goal performance for 123. He now has a BE of 80 leading into a dream match with the Hawks.

Will Day (DEF, $603,000)

The young Hawk has been an outstanding selection, averaging 95 over the first two rounds. He had a nice increase in CBAs against the Swans on his way to collecting 26 possessions while taking four marks and four tackles in a tough match-up for 92. He has a breakeven of 39 leading into a nice match-up with the Roos at Pig Park in Launceston.

STOCKS DOWN

Jack Steele (MID, $969,000)

The Saints star midfielder got off to a great start to the year, averaging 110 over his first two games but unfortunately must be traded following the news of his broken collarbone and expected recovery time.

Jack Macrae (MID, $894,000)

Bevo was up to his old tricks, throwing the Dogs midfielder forward where he had no impact on the game and scored just 73 with a notable low of just seven kicks. Bevo could literally throw the magnets on the board this week after their uncompetitive 0-2 start to the season and we need more role security from premium midfielders.

Dom Sheed (MID, $607,000)

The returning Eagle has been far from a disastrous selection but coaches don't take a punt on a mid-pricer to merely hold their value. He has a breakeven of 67 for his 14 per cent of owners which means it's not a season-ender if you have to hold, but it's certainly a trade you would make at its earliest convenience.

Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID, $569,000)

We saw the best of the Power recruit last week, collecting 25 possessions and kicking a goal for 90 playing through the midfield and forward line. This week, we saw the worst. Against the Pies, JHF collected just 15 possessions and gave away six free kicks for a score of just 42. I'd be trading.

Tanner Bruhn (FWD/MID, $476,000)

The Cats recruit looked like a stroke of genius in the first half of round one but it seems the shuffle that followed Tom Stewart's injury has pushed Bruhn back out of the middle. He attended just nine CBA against the Blues for a score of 43. It leaves him with an average of 54 and is a priority to move on.

