State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday April 1, 3.40pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Harry Schoenberg has made a big statement after being dropped from the Crows’ senior side, picking up 34 disposals, eight clearances and kicking three goals in Adelaide’s huge 78-point win on Saturday afternoon.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More SANFL Showreel, R1: Harry Schoenberg highlights Enjoy Harry Schoenberg's standout SANFL performance for the Crows

Out-of-favour midfielder Matt Crouch also put his name bag in the selectors’ minds with a 29-disposal outing, while Jackson Hately gathered 27 touches.

Former Magpie Tyler Brown was busy picking up 26 disposals, as did fellow rookie Andrew McPherson.

Elliott Himmelberg didn’t get a lot of the ball but made the most of his opportunities, kicking three goals, and Ned McHenry slotted two from 21 touches.

Kieran Strachan had a good day in the ruck finishing with 26 hitouts, 11 disposals and a goal.

Brayden Cook (21 disposals, five tackles) and Luke Nankervis (18 disposals) were also involved throughout.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More SANFL Mini-Match, R1: Port Adelaide v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Power and Crows SANFL clash in round 1

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, Thursday March 30, 3.45pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Deven Robertson had a big game as Brisbane fought back to beat Footscray by eight points on Thursday.

Robertson had 23 disposals, 12 tackles, four clearances and kicked a goal as the Lions kicked five goals to one in the final term to rally for a win.

Deven Robertson with a magic trick to keep the @lions_vfl in touching distance 🎩



Catch all the Smithy’s #VFL action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/9kSzI0CO5J — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 30, 2023

Jarryd Lyons was also busy with 33 touches, nine clearances and seven tackles.

Harry Sharp (23 disposals and a goal) and Rhys Mathieson (24, nine clearances and nine tackles) also had strong outings.

Tom Fullarton kicked two goals as part of his 16 disposals and James Tunstill also booted a major and had 20 touches.

Jaspa Fletcher, the son of Adrian, gathered 17 disposals and kicked a goal.

Another father-son recruit from last year, Darryl McDowell-White jnr, the son of Darryl, had nine disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Mini-Match, R2: Footscray v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Lions VFL clash in round 2

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Carlton at Giants Stadium, Saturday April 1, 12.55pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Last-minute Supplementary Selection Period signing Alex Cincotta was the best in the Blues’ 39-point loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, gathering 34 disposals.

Out-of-favor defender Lachie Plowman did his best to get back into the AFL side, gathering 27 touches in a productive day.

Brodie Kemp (24 disposals and a goal) and Paddy Dow (23 disposals) were also busy, while Lachie Fogarty had a game-high nine clearances among his 22 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Mini-Match, R2: GWS v Carlton Extended highlights of the Giants and Blues VFL clash in round 2

No.32 selection in last year’s draft Jaxon Binns also impressed with 22 disposals and 10 marks.

David Cunningham had a quiet nine-disposal outing in his first game for two years.

Alex Mirkov dominated in the ruck (33 hitouts) but was quieter around the ground, Jack Carroll kicked a goal to go along with 19 disposals and rookie Dominic Akuei got 13 touches.

Harry Lemmey and Josh Honey were quiet with five touches apiece.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Collingwood at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 1, 7.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Midfielders Finlay Macrae and Trent Bianco continue to push their case for a senior recall after dominant displays for Collingwood in its 52-point romp over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

Macrae racked up 25 touches and kicked two goals to go along with his seven clearances, backing up his 30-disposal effort in round one.

Meanwhile, Bianco finished with 29 disposals, seven tackles and three clearances. The 22-year-old featured in 10 games in the Pies' breakout season last year, but hasn't been able to earn a spot in Craig McRae's top-tier side in 2023.

Jack Ginnivan was kept relatively quiet in his return from suspension, kicking just the one goal from his 10 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Jack Ginnivan highlights Enjoy Jack Ginnivan's standout VFL performance for the Pies

Ed Allan also had a prominent showing at the lower level and may soon be in line for a debut, amassing 24 disposals, six marks and kicking a goal.

Reef McInnes led the way up forward with three goals, while Supplementary Selection Period signing Oscar Steene was impressive in the ruck with 17 hitouts to go with his one goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Reef McInnes highlights Enjoy Reef McInnes's standout VFL performance for the Pies

Oleg Markov (24 disposals, seven marks), Jakob Ryan (23 and 10) and Trey Ruscoe (23 and four tackles) were all serviceable.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Oval, Sunday April 2, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Rookie Patrick Voss kicked four goals in the Bombers’ 37-point loss to St Kilda on Sunday and will doubtless put himself into some conversations as the senior side looks for key forward presence in the absence of Peter Wright.

Fellow rookie Rhett Montgomery was also impressive with 21 disposals and 12 marks.

Will Snelling put everything on the line, including his body, racking up 10 tackles to go with 18 disposals.

Lewis Hayes was the next busiest of the senior-listed Dons with a relatively quiet 13 disposals, with Alastair Lord just behind him with 12.

Tex Wanganeen kicked one goal from limited opportunities.

Essendon’s best on the day was former Cat Quinton Narkle who is still hoping to get back into the AFL after being trialled by Richmond in the pre-season.

Narkle finished with 24 disposals, 10 tackles, nine clearances and a goal in a dominant performance that is sure to catch the eye of recruiters ahead of the mid-season draft.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 7, with Peel Thunder taking on East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 2, 10.25am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

While he wasn’t the biggest ballwinner on the ground, Jake Kolodjashnij was the best story out of the Cats’ 107-point thrashing at the hands of Gold Coast on Sunday.

It was premiership defender’s first hit out of the season and he gathered 12 disposals in limited minutes, which will be pleasing for Chris Scott as he tries to get his best 22 back on the park.

Brandon Parfitt was the busiest of Geelong’s senior-listed players, finishing with 22 touches and seven tackles as he too tries to get back into the AFL side.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Mini-Match, R2: Gold Coast v Geelong Extended highlights of the Suns and Cats VFL clash in round 2

Young ruckman Shannon Neale kicked two goals as did rookie midfielder Ted Clohesy, while fellow rookies Oliver Dempsey (19 disposals, seven marks, one goal) and Oscar Riccardi (one goal from nine disposals) also hit the scoreboard.

Mitch Knevitt (nine touches) and Oscar Murdoch (eight) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 2, 10.25am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Out-of-favour big men Sam Day and Chris Burgess got involved in the Suns’ feeding frenzy against the Cats, each kicking five goals in the 107-point win on Sunday.

However, last year’s goalkicking find Mabior Chol didn’t kick a major and spent time in the ruck.

The majority of the tap work was done by yet-to-debut ruckman Ned Moyle who enjoyed a day out. Moyle finished a busy day with 21 disposals, 37 hitouts, nine clearances and a goal as he serves his apprenticeship behind Jarrod Witts.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Mini-Match, R2: Gold Coast v Geelong Extended highlights of the Suns and Cats VFL clash in round 2

Brayden Fiorini also got plenty of the ball and kicked three goals to go with 28 disposals and seven clearances, while Rory Atkins slotted two majors from 27 touches.

After being a somewhat surprising omission from the senior side Charlie Constable grabbed 30 disposals against his old club, former Docker Connor Blakely had 26 and Jeremy Sharp kicked two goals from 23 touches.

First round draftee Bailey Humphrey kicked a goal from 19 disposals and five clearances, 2022 SSP pick James Tsitas also slotted a goal from 16 touches and former Hawthorn and North Melbourne midfielder Jed Anderson had 13 disposals.

As good as it gets from Bailey Humphrey!



Last year's No.6 pick launches a bomb for the @GoldCoastSUNS



Catch all the Smithy’s #VFL action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/0g2iXKHkD3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 2, 2023

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Carlton at Giants Stadium, Saturday April 1, 12.55pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS's clash

A senior debut may not be too far away for 2021 draft pick Josh Fahey after the midfielder gathered a whopping 40 disposals and 10 marks in the Giants’ 39-point win over the Blues on Saturday.

Injury cut short Fahey’s debut season last year but the club recently signed him to a two-year contract extension, suggesting he is well and truly in future plans.

At the other end of the career path, former AFL skipper Phil Davis got through the game intact and picked up 16 disposals and seven marks along the way.

All eyes were on Aaron Cadman after a quiet VFL debut last week, the 2022 No.1 draft pick stepping up with three goals from 10 touches against the Blues.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Aaron Cadman highlights Enjoy Aaron Cadman's standout VFL performance for the Giants

Max Gruzewski, 18, also impressed up forward, grabbing nine marks and kicking four goals, while Wade Derksen slotted two majors.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Max Gruzewski highlights Enjoy Max Gruzewski's standout VFL performance for the Giants

After two years playing in the Giants’ VFL team Cameron Fleeton is another waiting for an AFL debut, the 20-year-old doing himself no harm with 21 disposals and a match-high 13 marks.

Big man Kieren Briggs was strong in the ruck with 28 hitouts and six clearances among his 16 disposals.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday April 2, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

After being replaced in the senior side by the returning Steven May, defender Adam Tomlinson starred in the Demons’ 42-point win over Sydney, gathering 33 disposals and 13 marks.

The also-dropped Tom McDonald was strong up the other end of the ground with two goals from 20 touches and 11 marks, but the bulk of the scoring was off the boot of 2022 first round draftee Matt Jefferson, last year’s No.15 selection slotting four goals.

Matt Jefferson celebrates during the round two VFL clash between Casey and Sydney at Casey Fields on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Blake Howes pulled in 16 marks to go with 33 disposals while former Saint Luke Dunstan had 30 touches and six clearances.

Oliver Sestan kicked two goals and fellow rookie Deakyn Smith had 17 disposals and eight marks.

After making an impressive pre-season that delivered an AFL debut in round one, Bailey Laurie was quiet with just eight touches, as was young key defender Jed Adams, also with eight disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Southport at Arden Street Oval, Saturday April 1, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

George Wardlaw produced an impressive performance in North Melbourne's eight-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Wardlaw, taken with pick No.4 in last year's draft, had 23 disposals, six clearances and six tackles in an excellent display as the midfielder begins his push for an AFL debut.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: George Wardlaw highlights Enjoy George Wardlaw's standout VFL performance for the Roos

Aaron Hall was again busy for the Roos with 28 disposals, while Charlie Lazzaro had 20 touches, eight tackles and four clearances.

Lachie Young had 19 disposals, Jack Mahony gathered 17 and kicked a major and Aiden Bonar also had 17.

Phoenix Spicer had 12 disposals and five tackles and kicked three behinds, while Flynn Perez had 16 touches.

Kallan Dawson (16 disposals) and Eddie Ford (15) also had solid games.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday April 1, 3.40pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

After being a surprise omission from Port’s AFL side Mitch Georgiades wanted to impress senior selectors, but while his SANFL outing against the Crows was reasonably busy it may not be enough to get an instant recall.

Georgiades finished with 14 disposals and one goal in the 78-point loss on Saturday afternoon and will need to wait to see where he’s playing next week.

Jase Burgoyne was one of Port’s best in the disappointing loss picking up 18 touches, while Josh Sinn was also good with 19 disposals and seven tackles as he chases a second game at the highest level.

Rookie duo Dylan Williams (22 disposals - 21 of them kicks, and 11 rebound 50s) and Trent Dumont ( 19 and seven tackles) got plenty of the ball, but Brynn Teakle was quiet with just seven touches.

Ruckman Sam Hayes kicked a goal and had 20 hitouts but only gathered six disposals around the ground, while Kyle Marshall (five disposals), Tom McCallum (eight) and Dante Visentini (nine) were also quiet.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More SANFL Mini-Match, R1: Port Adelaide v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Power and Crows SANFL clash in round 1

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Richmond at Piranha Park, Saturday April 1, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Tyler Sonsie (31 disposals) and Jacob Bauer (three goals) pushed their cases for AFL opportunities as the Tigers won by 42 points over Coburg on Saturday.

Sonsie had 21 kicks and 10 handballs including six clearances along with three marks and four tackles in a fine display, while Bauer booted three goals from six disposals and four marks up forward.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Jacob Bauer highlights Enjoy Jacob Bauer's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

Veteran key defender Robbie Tarrant was due to play half a game on his return from a hip injury, getting four disposals and four marks.

Thomson Dow was another to press his case with 28 touches in midfield, including nine clearances, while Sam Banks had 15 disposals.

Bigoa Nyuon had a game-high 30 hitouts with 13 disposals and six marks, with Ben Miller chopping out in the ruck with 14 hitouts, 16 touches and four marks. Kaelan Bradtke booted two goals up forward, although he missed a few too, finishing with 2.3.

Richmond's second pick in the 2022 AFL Draft, Steely Green, had 13 disposals with six tackles while Rookie List addition Seth Campbell also had 16 touches with three marks and three tackles.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Oval, Sunday April 2, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

With injuries still taking their toll on St Kilda’s senior side Jack Bytel has put his name in the frame to fill any gaps with a strong two-goal, 34-disposal and 10-clearance performance in Sandringham’s 37-point win over Essendon on Sunday.

Journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell was also strong with 20 disposals and delivering 37 hitouts.

Max Heath kicked five goals and fellow rookie Jack Peris kicked three.

Beautiful day, beautiful win. Go zebs🦓🔥

Sandringham: 19.12.126

Essendon: 14.5.89 pic.twitter.com/Z4oCxtGQoq — Sandringham FC (@sandyzebs) April 2, 2023

Cooper Sharman gathered 17 disposals, as did Oscar Adams, while Tom Highmore finished with 15.

Leo Connolly had a strong six clearances to go with 17 touches.

Young key defender James Van Es finished with nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday April 2, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Angus Sheldrick shone again in the Swans’ VFL side after a big round one, backing up this week with 34 disposals and nine clearances in Sydney’s 42-point loss to Melbourne on Sunday.

Former Bomber Aaron Francis was reasonably quiet, finishing with one goal from 11 disposals, and Hayden McLean also slotted a goal from 15 touches.

Aaron Francis in action during the round two VFL clash between Casey and Sydney at Casey Fields on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Corey Warner got involved with 22 disposals and eight marks, running defender Lachlan Rankin got the ball 20 times and also took eight marks, while rookie ruckman Lachlan McAndrew had 35 hitouts to go with a dozen disposals.

Fellow rookies Will Edwards (13 disposals, five marks), Cameron Owen (six, two) and Jaiden Magor (eight, three, one goal) were all quiet.

First-year defender Cooper Vickery had eight disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 7. West Coast will take on South Fremantle in the opening round on Saturday, April 8.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, Thursday March 30, 3.45pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Sam Darcy responded to his axing from the senior team with a strong performance in Footscray's eight-point loss to Brisbane on Thursday.

Darcy kicked three first-quarter goals and finished with that haul, plus 18 disposals, 10 hitouts and four clearances.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Sam Darcy highlights Enjoy Sam Darcy's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Jordon Sweet dominated in the ruck for the Bulldogs with 52 hitouts.

Also dropped from the senior side, Rhylee West had 18 disposals and kicked 3.2 in a busy display.

Toby McLean (21 disposals), Mitch Hannan (15 and two goals) and Luke Cleary (18) were also solid contributors.

Playing his first game in over nine months following two shoulder reconstructions, Jedd Busslinger – pick No.13 in last year's draft – had 13 touches.

Ryan Gardner (five disposals) and Tim O'Brien (15) also made their returns from injury.