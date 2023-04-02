IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover Port's defence has some serious issues, Mason Wood has defied the critics, and Sam Switkowski is Freo's secret weapon.

Check out what we learned from round three of the 2023 season.

BARRETT Hawkins emblematic of Geelong's very real problems

1) Unheralded Pie could be their most important recruit

Collingwood was one of the big players during October's trade period, signing four players, including a Brownlow Medallist and a boom free agent. But the lowest profile recruit of the four might prove to be the most important in 2023. Tom Mitchell has made a blistering start to life in black and white and Dan McStay and Bobby Hill have slotted in nicely, but now Billy Frampton has a key role to play for a premiership contender. Not selected for the opening round, the former Port Adelaide and Adelaide tall utility has replaced Jeremy Howe in Craig McRae's side and handled one of the biggest jobs in footy – stopping Tom Lynch – on Friday night. With Darcy Cameron sidelined for a couple of months, Mason Cox and Aiden Begg injured and Brodie Grundy now playing for Melbourne, Frampton might also be needed in the ruck in the coming weeks. No matter where he plays, the 26-year-old looms as a shrewd piece of business, given he cost only a future third-round pick. - Josh Gabelich

Billy Frampton tackles Tom Lynch during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2) The Gawn-less Dees are in good hands

Melbourne's decision to acquire dual All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy in last year's trade period was a bold call, and it may just prove to be a stroke of genius. With skipper Max Gawn on the sidelines for up to six weeks, the 28-year-old Grundy is been forced to take on the No.1 ruck duties, and he stood up in a big way at the first time of asking. Grundy gave the Dees a fresh look and an air of unpredictability around the ball against the Swans and he was the clear standout in his ruck battle with Peter Ladhams, dominating in the air and at ground level. He finished his day with 25 hitouts, 21 disposals, four clearances and five marks, and Dees fans can be confident they are in good hands despite Gawn's absence. – Alison O’Connor

Brodie Grundy and Joel Amartey during Melbourne's match against Sydney in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

3) Port's defence is causing serious headaches

The Power can kiss any thought of playing finals goodbye unless they can find a solution to their porous defence. Ken Hinkley's men have conceded 39 goals in their past two losses to Collingwood and Adelaide, and the task doesn't get any easier against Sydney at the SCG next Saturday night. The Power will be without suspended defender Ryan Burton for one more week, while Trent McKenzie is expected to miss at least another of couple games due to injury. Until they return, the Power will need to slow the ball coming out of the midfield to allow their under-sized defenders a chance to bring the ball to ground level. - Lee Gaskin

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide The Power and Crows clash in round three

4) Matt Rowell is coming for the game's best mids

In 2020, Matt Rowell burst onto the AFL scene with best on ground performances in his second, third and fourth games before serious shoulder and knee injuries stalled his career in the following 18 months. However, after a solid 2022, the former No.1 draft pick has started this season with a bang, putting together three brilliant performances. He had 28 disposals to stand almost one-out against Sydney, followed it with 22 against Essendon and then racked up 24, along with game highs in contested possessions (18), clearances (nine) and pressure acts (30) in Sunday's win over Geelong. It's not just the numbers, but the 'follow me' nature of his performances that has coach Stuart Dew salivating. "If any young mids are watching TV, go and have a look at his first three weeks of the AFL season and watch the way he goes about it," Dew said. Not bad advice. – Michael Whiting

Matt Rowell during Gold Coast's match against Geelong in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Maligned figure has been one of St Kilda's best

Every club has a whipping boy and that player was Mason Wood for many North Melbourne fans until the talented but under-achieving utility was delisted at the end of 2020. St Kilda threw him a lifeline, rookie-listing him for 2021, but another season of low returns only changed the colours of the doubting supporters' jumpers. However, Wood forced his way into the senior side last year and started contributing consistently, and this year he has lifted his game another level or three. Wood has become an added bonus for Ross Lyon, an unexpected top-flight player who can fill various roles, with Kane Cornes even going so far as to say he's on track for All Australian selection, albeit after just three rounds. Turning 30 this year, Wood might not be part of Ross Lyon's long-term plans, but the contribution he can make in developing the young list may yet prove invaluable. – Howard Kimber

Mason Wood with fans after the R3 match between St Kilda and Essendon at the MCG on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

6) Jamarra is a leader in more ways than one

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan showed maturity beyond his 20 years in the past week, both on the field and off it. Having taken a day away from the club to give himself some breathing space after being racially abused during his round two match, he was the star of the show on Thursday night against Brisbane, booting a game-winning five goals – including the first and last – and emulating Nicky Winmar in celebration, pointing to his skin with pride. He then came into his coach's post-match press conference and answered questions with poise, confidence and honesty about a very difficult subject that had caused him so much hurt. He's set to play for another 12-15 years, and will only grow in self-assuredness, both on and off the field – Sarah Black

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round three's best moments Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

7) Sam Switkowski is Freo's secret midfield weapon

Frontline midfielders Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw lifted in a dramatic Derby on Sunday, but small forward Sam Switkowski gave them the turbo charge they needed out of the centre square at crucial times. Having trained for a more prominent midfield role this season, Switkowski is getting the tap on the shoulder more and more from coach Justin Longmuir and giving the Dockers vital speed and cleanliness out of the middle. His ability to burst free and use the ball intelligently was a big factor in the Dockers' win, finishing with 21 disposals and an equal game high 10 score involvements. A continued role in the middle looks likely as he gives the Dockers something they desperately lacked in the opening fortnight. – Nathan Schmook

Sam Switkowski celebrates a goal in Fremantle's match against West Coast in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

8) The Blues have found a way in the close ones

Last week wasn't a fluke - Carlton can hold on in the tight ones. The Blues have left their fans heartbroken in recent times, coughing up their final two matches last season by less than a kick and drawing with Richmond in round one this year, despite leading all three matches in the dying minutes. But Michael Voss' men finally executed under pressure and ended their horror run in tight contests to claim victory when challenged late against Geelong last week, and managed it again against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday. The Blues' inability to close out games cost them a finals spot in 2022, but they have reversed the trend in the past two weeks and are sitting pretty in the top four. - Alison O'Connor

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Super Curnow presents colossal gem The Blues take the lead late as Charlie Curnow kicks mammoth major

9) The Kangaroos still rely on too few

North Melbourne's 2-0 start to the season had offered rare optimism at Arden Street, fuelled by the off-season appointment of Alastair Clarkson. But Saturday's 19-point loss to winless Hawthorn brought the Roos back to earth with a thud. They were not helped by the absence of star onballers Luke Davies-Uniacke (calf) and Jy Simpkin (suspension) as Hawthorn smashed North on the disposal count (424-342). Ben Cunnington was a lone hand in midfield, with high 2020 draft picks Tom Powell and Will Phillips still developing, thus battling for genuine impact. Daniel Howe and Liam Shiels are handy additions but lack the class needed for North to climb the ladder. - Ben Somerford