TEAMS have dropped for round three and, on a whole, it wasn't too bad at all.

Greater Western Sydney welcomes back two of its stars in Lachie Whitfield (MID, $771,000) and Josh Kelly (MID, $890,000) as it gets set to take on Carlton on Saturday afternoon.

Draft coaches (and Richmond fans) were dealt a few blows with Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $664,000), Jacob Hopper (MID, $722,000) and Jayden Short (MID, $820,000) all missing the game against the undefeated Collingwood. This leaves Tim Taranto (MID, $885,000) set to shoulder the midfield load, which means… he could be set for a huge game.

In rookie news, Gold Coast's Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $257,000) has failed to make the cut for its Sunday game.

Top scorers from Bulldogs-Lions

Tom Liberatore (MID, $832,000) – 119pts

– 119pts Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $912,000) - 116pts

- 116pts Jack Macrae (MID, $894,000) - 111pts

- 111pts Tim English (RUC, $924,000) - 111pts

- 111pts Harris Andrews (DEF, $505,000) - 108pts

FANTASY LATEST

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $860,000) – Even though he might cop some attention this week from Finn Maginness, he has averaged 116 this year and finds himself in just 10 per cent of teams.

Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000) – Based on last year's average, Setterfield did sit outside the top 100 midfielders, but after the first two rounds, he now sits at No.2 … behind only Clayton Oliver.

Will Setterfield celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Ziebell (FWD, $629,000) – Although he has had back-to-back scores of 109 and gone up $92k in value, his price still reflects a player averaging 70-75. He will become a defender in round six and is still amazing value.

Will Day (DEF, $603,000) – Day has been one of the picks of the year and it's not too late to join the club. He has now averaged 95 across his first two games and has gone up $66k. Get onboard!

ALL THE TEAMS

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000)

Jack Ziebell (FWD, $629,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF, $821,000)

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $860,000)

Will Day (DEF, $603,000)

Over 20k of coaches are jumping on the mid-priced value of Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000) who has started the season on fire at his new club. He has attended 82 per cent of Essendon's centre bounces so far this year, the most of all Bombers.

Nick Daicos (DEF, $821,000) remains hot property after an impressive 32 possessions and two goals last week. He currently ranks behind Fremantle's Luke Ryan (DEF, $860,000) as the best scoring defender in the game.

Jack Ziebell kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Jack Macrae (MID, $894,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $969,000)

Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000)

Dom Sheed (MID, $607,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $569,000)

After scoring 73 last week, Fantasy coaches have swung the axe and Jack Macrae (MID, $894,000) is this week's most traded out player. Offloading premium players is always a dangerous game, but the value of Setterfield appears too good to ignore. With that said, let's not forgot that Rory Laird (MID, $1M) was the second most traded out player last week and then he bounced back with 142.

Injuries to Jack Steele (MID, $969,000) and Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000) have unfortunately forced the hand of many coaches as others have seen enough of Dom Sheed (MID, $607,000) and Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $569,000) who aren't producing the scores of other players priced similarly.

Max Gawn sits on the bench in the round two clash between Brisbane and Melbourne at the Gabba on March 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Clayton Oliver v Sydney

The No.1 player in the game is back at the MCG, a place where he has now scored over 100 in 17 games straight. He averaged 117 there last season and meets a team he scored 126 and 102 against last year. This one is a no brainer!

No.2 – Rory Laird v Port Adelaide

Coming off 142, Rory Laird is back … and back in a big way. However, he meets a team that has been one of his hardest to dominate against with previous scores of 116, 90, 105 and 100. At Adelaide Oval he has now averaged 130 in his last six games and should get the job done on Saturday night.

No.3 – Touk Miller v Geelong

Surprisingly, the Cats have been giving up plenty of points this year and last week we saw Carlton have 4x100+ scores against them. Miller had 133 against Geelong last year and has been solid in his first two games, scoring 102 and 108.

No.4 – Nick Daicos v Richmond

You can't ignore great form and Daicos has been sensational, averaging 116 across his first two games. He plays against a team that saw Laird (142), Lachlan Sholl (110) and Jordan Dawson (101) all hit triple figures. He can't be stopped and doesn't look like slowing down. A great VC option!

No.5 – Brodie Grundy v Sydney

So far this year, rucks have had a day out against Sydney and there is no reason why Grundy won't do the same. In round one, Jarrod Witts scored 137 and last week Lloyd Meek managed 83. Unfortunately, Max Gawn is out, however, Grundy will shine as their No. 1 man.

