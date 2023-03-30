THERE'S carnage at the selection table ahead of Saturday night's Showdown, with Port Adelaide swinging the axe and Darcy Fogarty failing to overcome a knee injury.
In other big selection news as teams drop on Thursday night ahead of round three, Brody Mihocek has beaten an injury cloud to be named, Jake Stringer and Sam Weideman are back for Essendon and Tom Stewart has been named on an extended Geelong bench, two weeks before he was due to return from a knee injury.
But in Adelaide, the Showdown has seen a raft of changes for both teams, with Fogarty's tweaked knee last week failing to heal, while fellow tall Elliott Himmelberg and young midfielder Harry Schoenberg have been dropped.
Lachie Gollant gets a chance, while reliable full-back Jordon Butts also returns.
Ken Hinkley has not mucked around following last week's belting from Collingwood, dropping Mitch Georgiades, Orazio Fantasia and Jase Burgoyne, with Jeremy Finlayson in for his first game of the season and Tom Clurey returning to stiffen the defence.
Mihocek will line-up for the Magpies in their Friday night blockbuster against Richmond after getting the all-clear from his finger injury, with exciting Ash Johnson coming in for injured Mason Cox.
The Tigers are missing Jacob Hopper, Jayden Short, Dustin Martin and suspended Nathan Broad.
In Saturday night's other big contest at the MCG, the Bombers welcome Stringer back into the senior team, along with Weideman (toe) to face a St Kilda team that has regained Jimmy Webster from a hand injury to celebrate its 150th year.
Greater Western Sydney has been bolstered for its clash with Carlton at Giants Stadium with Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield both returning from concussion, while the Blues have added George Hewett (hand) to their midfield to replace injured Matt Kennedy.
Hawthorn will have the services of Jack Scrimshaw and Harry Morrison in Launceston as it faces an Alastair Clarkson-coached North Melbourne that has named Will Phillips as the man to fill the void left by suspended Jy Simpkin.
In Sunday's extended squads, Geelong has named Stewart just two weeks after injuring his knee, along with Jake Kolodjashnij, although both could still be left out of the 26.
Gold Coast has named Wil Powell in its extended bench, which could be his first game of the season, while dropping Brayden Fiorini.
As expected, Steven May is back from a calf injury for Melbourne's huge clash with Sydney on Sunday, along with reliable Michael Hibberd, while the Swans have recalled Lance Franklin after serving his one-match suspension.
West Coast and Fremantle have named 26-man squads for the Western Derby, with no players yet missing from last week's teams. For the Dockers, Nat Fyfe has not been named after being a late out last week.
Thursday, March 30
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Jones, A.Treloar, R.Lobb, J.Johannisen
Out: S.Darcy (omitted), R.West (omitted), T.McLean (omitted), T.Duryea (illness), R.McComb (sub)
New: Arthur Jones
Last week's sub: Robbie McComb
BRISBANE
In: K.Coleman
Out: D.Rich (quad), D.Robertson (sub)
Last week's sub: Deven Robertson
Friday, March 31
Collingwood v Richmond at the MCG, 7.50pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: A.Johnson
Out: R.McInnes (sub), M.Cox (ribs)
Last week's sub: Reef McInnes
RICHMOND
In: H.Ralphsmith, J.Clarke, J.Ross
Out: N.Broad (suspension), J.Hopper (knee), J.Short (calf), D.Martin (managed)
Last week's sub: Rhyan Mansell
Saturday, April 1
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
In: J.Scrimshaw, H.Morrison, T.Brockman
Out: J.Blanck (omitted), L.Bramble (omitted), J.Koschitzke (omitted), S.Butler (sub)
Last week's sub: Sam Butler
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: W.Phillips
Out: J.Simpkin (suspension), D.Howe (sub)Last week's sub: Daniel Howe
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Whitfield, J.Kelly
Out: J.Wehr (shoulder), A.Kennedy (omitted), C.Stone (sub)
Last week's sub: Conor Stone
CARLTON
In: G.Hewett
Out: M.Kennedy (calf), L.O'Brien (sub)
Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien
St Kilda v Essendon at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: J.Webster
Out: J.Steele (collarbone), B.Paton (omitted)
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager
ESSENDON
In: J.Stringer, S.Weideman
Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (ankle), A.Phillips (omitted), M.Guelfi (sub)
Last week's sub: Matt Guelfi
Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: R.Bonner, T.Clurey, J.Finlayson
Out: O.Fantasia (omitted), M.Georgiades (omitted), J.Burgoyne (omitted), R.Burton (suspension)
Last week's sub: Travis Boak
ADELAIDE
In: L.Gollant, J.Butts, W.Milera
Out: E.Himmelberg (omitted), H.Schoenberg (omitted), D.Fogarty (knee), P.Parnell (concussion)
Last week's sub: Riley Thilthorpe
Sunday, April 2
Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar, T.Berry, M.Chol, H.Oea, W.Powell
Out: B.Uwland (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted)
Last week's sub: Alex Sexton
GEELONG
In: T.Stewart, J.Kolodjashnij, J.Ceglar
Out: None
Last week's sub: Cooper Whyte
Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: S.May, J.Jordon, J.van Rooyen, M.Hibberd, B.Laurie, L.Dunstan
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), M.Gawn (knee), J.Harmes (personal reason)
New: Jacob van Rooyen
Last week's sub: Jake Melksham
SYDNEY
In: L.Franklin, H.Hall-Kahan, A.Sheldrick
Out: None
Last week's sub: Matt Roberts
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: N.O'Driscoll, M.Johnson, B.Walker
Out: None
Last week's sub: Michael Walters
WEST COAST
In: B.Hough, G.Clark, H.Edwards
Out: None
Last week's sub: Elijah Hewett