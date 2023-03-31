Jordan Dawson tackles Ollie Wines during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley and his Crows counterpart Matthew Nicks kicked off their traditional joint pre-Showdown press conference with a hug, a laugh and an insistence "we like each other" – before taking turns to add fuel to the AFL's most acerbic rivalry.

Ahead of the bitter rivals' most-recent stoush last August – which the Power won by 56 points – the build-up was so acrimonious the two coaches took the rare step of conducting separate Showdown eve press conferences.

The move came after extraordinary attacks from Port captain Tom Jonas, who labelled the Crows "arrogant", and Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines, who described them as "entitled".

While any barbs thrown this week have been behind closed doors, the antipathy prevails.

"It's a genuine sporting rivalry and there's genuine hatred," Hinkley said.

"I'm not frightened to use the word hatred – it's not a personal thing in any way.

"Everyone in this state loves the fact both teams want to get each other and want to get them good.

"In the home and away season, this is as big a game as you get to play.

"I've played in Victoria and played in some big games, a long time ago, but this is as big a build-up of any home and away game in the competition, bar none."

Ken Hinkley looks on during Port Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After a 54-point opening-round win against Brisbane, Port came back to earth with a thud last Saturday, thumped by Collingwood by 71 points at the MCG.

Nicks and the rest of the Crows unashamedly jumped on the Magpies bandwagon for those two hours, as they do whenever the Power play.

"We watch Port play on weekends and we want them to lose ... we don't like them," said Nicks, formerly an assistant coach under Hinkley at Alberton.

"It's not a personal grudge. It's white-line, it's a battle."

Key defender Jordon Butts, emerging forward Lachlan Gollant and Wayne Milera are three quality ins for Adelaide.

Jordon Butts tackles Charlie Dixon during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But the Crows (0-2) will enter Saturday's derby without spearhead Darcy Fogarty (knee) and young utility Patrick Parnell (concussion), who were both injured in last Saturday's 32-point defeat to Richmond.

"Both teams are coming off (losing) performances," Nicks said.

"We are as frustrated and disappointed as I'm sure Ken and his crew were after last weekend."

The Power (1-1) have lost backman Ryan Burton to suspension and omitted Mitch Georgiades, Orazio Fantasia and Jase Burgoyne but welcome back Jeremy Finlayson, Riley Bonner and Tom Clurey.

Also welcomed back is the opportunity to don their black and white "prison bars" following successful discussions with Collingwood and the AFL.

"It's just a great moment for us," Hinkley said. "Our heritage is getting acknowledged.

"A lot of people have worked really hard to make sure we get this opportunity to play in our state against our rival and wear the jumper that we as a football club connect to so greatly as a family.

"It's an absolute honour to wear this jumper."