GEELONG has reacted to its slow start to the season by dumping a couple of young recruits ahead of the Easter Monday clash with Hawthorn at the MCG.

Chasing their first win of the season, the Cats have dropped midfielder Tanner Bruhn and forward Oliver Henry to make way for premiership stars Jake Kolodjashnij, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley to return for the crucial clash.

Gary Rohan has been elevated into the 22 after starting as the sub last week.

Gun defender Sam De Koning will miss due to concussion protocols, while big man Jon Ceglar has been managed.

Chad Wingard has been named an emergency for the Hawks as he returns from two weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury.

The Hawks haven’t made any changes to the side that beat North Melbourne last week, with Jacob Koschitzke, Lachie Bramble and James Blanck also named on the emergency list.

Hawthorn won last year's corresponding fixture by two goals.

Monday, April 10

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Duncan, R.Stanley

Out: T.Bruhn (omitted), O.Henry (omitted), S.De Koning (concussion), J.Ceglar (managed)

Last week's sub: Gary Rohan

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: L.Bramble (sub)

Last week's sub: Lachie Bramble