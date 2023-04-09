THERE'S a giant hangar-like structure at Adelaide Airport that's different from the rest.

Instead of housing airplanes, this one is the home of AFL Max, and there's nowhere else quite like it.

The 5,500 square metre facility is a footy skills and entertainment centre where families can participate in traditional AFL skill exercises and enjoy fun-filled activity areas, including trampolines, giant inflatables, climbing walls and interactive video zones.

AFL Max is the brainchild of former Geelong and Adelaide forward James Podsiadly, who was struck by how much the children of players and coaches would enjoy playing in the Crows' cavernous West Lakes training facility.

"The kids would just have so much fun kicking balls into nets, jumping on tackle bags and running around in this big indoor space," Podsiadly told AFL.com.au.

"I wondered whether we could create a centre that allows a wider audience to enjoy that, along with some other things we could add.

"One of the things that struck me while I was playing is that the traditional way that kids engaged with football, be it a school clinic or Auskick or playing, I thought needed to be challenged.

"I wanted to create a venue that celebrated footy, that was fun, where you can have a kick, but you can also try a climbing wall or a trampoline or an inflatable area.

"First and foremost, we're here to get people active, in particular, kids. We've got programs and experiences that do that.

"We're really keen to get kids active, have a heap of fun, and learn a bit along the way.

"No one does anything quite like what we do."

James Podsiadly and Michael Firrito wrestle for the ball during the round 22 match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on August 23, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Getting the new concept, and the giant facility required to house it, off the ground was a huge challenge for Podsiadly, but it is thriving with around 1,700 birthday parties booked and upwards of 8,000 kids to participate in overnight camps at the venue this year.

Podsiadly, who proudly proclaims "our venue is big and our dreams are big", is set to open a new AFL Max in Melbourne next year.

From humble beginnings, AFL Max has become a destination entertainment venue for families in Adelaide, that has evolved to include wellbeing, leadership and mental health programs along the way.

But having fun remains key to AFL Max's philosophy.

"I'm a big kid at heart, so a lot of the activities at the venue are things that I like to do," Podsiadly said.

"When I get in there, I want to jump on the tramps too.

"I've got a two-and-a-half-year-old and Rory Sloane brings his boys down and we've had a couple of lock-ins where we've had the whole place to ourselves to kick a footy and jump on the tramps with the kids.

"It's a lot of fun."

AFL Max is offering 20 per cent off the entry fee for fans with a valid ticket to a Gather Round game.

10 Great Things To Do With The Kids In Adelaide

AFL Max

Situated on the grounds of Adelaide Airport, a visit to AFL Max is a must for footy-mad families. It features skills activities, trampolines, giant inflatables, climbing walls and much more.

The Beachouse, Glenelg

Jump on the tram and treat the kids to a couple of hours at The Beachouse, the beach side entertainment complex that features water slides, mini golf, dodgem cars, arcade games, bumper boats and more.

Playgrounds

There are great playgrounds and green spaces everywhere you look in Adelaide, with some beauties to be found in the South Park Lands if you're staying in the city. If you're in Glenelg, there's a really fun playground, with a great slide, near the Patawalonga weir.

Adelaide Zoo

Situated in the northern Park Lands, the Adelaide Zoo is well worth a visit to see the headline act Pandas and the many other exotic species. Adelaide Zoo also features a large nature playground the kids will love.

TreeClimb Adelaide

Located in the South Park Lands, this aerial adventure park takes patrons up into the lush green canopy to take a closer look at nature. Children need to be 100cm or taller.

Hahndorf Farm Barn

Try your hand at milking a cow, take a pony or tractor ride, bottle feed lambs or hand feed camels, goats and donkeys at this unique blend of children's farmyard and wildlife park.

Captain Jolley's Paddleboats and Popeye River Cruises

Get out onto the River Torrens on a paddleboat or go for a cruise on the famous Popeye. Both launch from the southern riverbank right next to the Pepsi Max Footy Festival.

Beerenberg Farm

The home of the renowned maker of jams, chutneys, gourmet relishes, and sauces is just outside Hahndorf in the Adelaide Hills. Have a bite to eat at the Farm Café, visit the shop then stroll the fields and pick your own fresh strawberries.

West Beach Adventure

For thrill seekers, the largest aerial adventure course in Australia is the go. Take a leap of faith on a 20m vertical drop or scare yourself senseless on the three-person giant swing. There are more sedate courses for the little'uns and there's a mini golf course right next door.

National Parks

For nature lovers, there are several beautiful national parks in the foothills to the south and east of Adelaide, including Belair, Cleland, and Morialta, each featuring stunning scenery and breathtaking walking trails.

If you can’t attend Gather Round anymore, can you return your ticket?

If your circumstances have changed, and you can’t get to Gather Round, you can return your ticket via the Ticketek App so other footy fans and members can attend the game. If you purchased a ticket, you’ll get a refund.