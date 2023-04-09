Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during the round four clash between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has cruised to a big 19.12 (126) to 9.9 (63) win against an undermanned and overwhelmed West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles were up against it from the outset after losing a number of important players in round three's Western Derby, but they threw everything at the Demons and lost no admirers.

EAGLES v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

At half-time the home side had more possessions and led the inside 50 count and, with a little more composure and finesse, would have been closer than the 24-point margin they trailed by, however, the dam wall broke during the third term.

Melbourne dominated the next half hour, kicking six goals and going into the final break eight goals in front.

Brodie Grundy was one of the Demons' best and has stepped nicely into the hole left during Max Gawn's forced absence. Tom McDonald kicked four goals for the winners and Bayley Fritsch finished with three.

The emergence of Oscar Allen continued for the Eagles with the key forward offering a reliable target, marking strongly and kicking three goals, while Elliot Yeo looked good in his first game for the year, playing in an unusual key defensive role before being rested for the last quarter.

WEST COAST 2.2 4.4 6.8 9.9 (63)

MELBOURNE 5.1 8.4 14.9 19.12 (126)

GOALS

West Coast: Allen 3, Kelly 2, West, Long, Hunt, Petrevski-Seton

Melbourne: McDonald 4, Fritsch 3, Petracca 3, Spargo 2, Pickett 2, Van Rooyen 2, Viney, Chandler, Neal-Bullen