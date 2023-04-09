MELBOURNE has cruised to a big 19.12 (126) to 9.9 (63) win against an undermanned and overwhelmed West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles were up against it from the outset after losing a number of important players in round three's Western Derby, but they threw everything at the Demons and lost no admirers.

At half-time the home side had more possessions and led the inside 50 count and, with a little more composure and finesse, would have been closer than the 24-point margin they trailed by, however, the dam wall broke during the third term.

Melbourne dominated the next half hour, kicking six goals and going into the final break eight goals in front.

Classy Petracca drills marvelous gem

Christian Petracca plays on after the mark and drives this major through

Brodie Grundy was one of the Demons' best and has stepped nicely into the hole left during Max Gawn's forced absence. Tom McDonald kicked four goals for the winners and Bayley Fritsch finished with three.

The emergence of Oscar Allen continued for the Eagles with the key forward offering a reliable target, marking strongly and kicking three goals, while Elliot Yeo looked good in his first game for the year, playing in an unusual key defensive role before being rested for the last quarter.

WEST COAST   2.2    4.4     6.8      9.9 (63)
MELBOURNE    5.1    8.4    14.9    19.12 (126)

GOALS
West Coast: Allen 3, Kelly 2, West, Long, Hunt, Petrevski-Seton
Melbourne: McDonald 4, Fritsch 3, Petracca 3, Spargo 2, Pickett 2, Van Rooyen 2, Viney, Chandler, Neal-Bullen

    Trusty Spargo strikes gold

    Melbourne builds momentum as Charlie Spargo mops up the footy and slots this major

    Fiery Fritsch snaps stellar beauty

    Melbourne flexes its strength as Bayley Fritsch delivers this superb goal

    Neal-Bullen hits bulls-eye

    Alex Neal-Bullen collects the footy and sends this one home in style

    Mighty Allen cashes in much-needed goal

    West Coast continues to fight hard as Oscar Allen takes a solid mark and finishes strong with this beauty

    Kelly claims sensational consolation goal

    Tim Kelly slots this gorgeous major blazing towards the big sticks

    Pickett's delightful double the perfect way to finish

    Kysaiah Pickett earns a pair of well-deserved majors after a series of attempts

