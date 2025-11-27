Ned Reeves has re-signed with the Hawks until the end of 2029

Ned Reeves in action during the VFL preliminary final between Footscray and Box Hill at Mission Whitten Oval on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN ruck Ned Reeves has recommitted his future to the Hawks, re-signing until the end of 2029.

As flagged by AFL.com.au in October, Reeves has put pen to paper on a three-year extension after strong rival interest.

Hawthorn ruckman Ned Reeves has re-signed at the club until the end of 2029.



His deal was set to end at the end of 2026 but the three-year extension comes after strong rival interest through last year.



Another deal locked in at the Hawks 🔒 @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) November 27, 2025

The 27-year-old was due to come out of contract at the end of 2026 and has struggled to break into the senior team with Lloyd Meek starring as the Hawks' No.1 ruck.

Reeves played only one senior game in 2025 after four last year, following the emergence of Meek.

The AFL's decision to remove the substitute rule – and scrap the centre bounce – should help a ruck like Reeves, with clubs more likely to play two ruckmen in the same 23 next year.

Learn More 32:34

Carlton and Collingwood both expressed interest in Reeves earlier in the year due to uncertainty around their ruck stocks. Brisbane also kept tabs until Sam Draper committed to join as a free agent.

Reeves was named ruck in the VFL Team of the Year after averaging 38 hitouts and 14.6 disposals per game from 17 appearances, as well as 15 goals for Box Hill.