Alastair Clarkson addresses his players during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALASTAIR Clarkson believes the crackdown on tackling is causing a massive dilemma for coaches and players and predicts teams will need to reconsider their technique at training to avoid suspension.

Essendon skipper Zach Merrett is among a swag of players in recent weeks to face the wrath of the Match Review Officer, with dangerous tackles under scrutiny through the opening rounds.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Merrett and Collingwood's Taylor Adams were offered suspensions for tackles in round five, while last week Hawthorn midfielder Will Day copped a two-game ban which Clarkson felt was a tough call.

Clarkson said players could soon be prohibited from pinning their opponent's arms in tackles altogether due to the risk of injury.

"It's a difficult one for the game as they've got these issues around concussion that they obviously need to be very, very mindful of," the North Melbourne coach said on Tuesday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is Merrett in trouble for this tackle? Essendon captain Zach Merrett gives away a free kick for this tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow

"The Will Day one, from what I know, it was just in the process of tackling a player – if you're tackling they're sometimes going to lose balance and the whole idea is to actually pin their arm so they can't dispose with the football in their hands.

"It's nearly to the point where you say you can't pin the arms because they're at risk of hitting their head on the ground so it's an enormous dilemma, not just for the medical side of the game but for the players and coaches."

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

The four-time premiership-winning coach said the Kangaroos may need to look at their tackling technique.

"We're probably going to need to," Clarkson said.

"I think the way players tackle is pretty safe but this has all just come about in the adjudication of the way they're assessing these (tackles) in the last four or five weeks so we're probably going to have to make some adjustments."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Could Day have a case to answer for this fierce tackle? Hawthorn's Will Day may find himself in hot water for this tenacious tackle on Brad Close

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew and Sydney counterpart John Longmire have already told their players to refrain from taking their opponent to ground in tackles.

"It's almost at that point, isn't it, that if you choose to take a player to ground, if they hit their head, you're putting yourself at risk," Dew told Fox Footy.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"Which I think, by the way, is the right way to go, I think we need to protect the head as much as possible.

"So I think we do need to adjust our coaching, and there's far too many (dangerous tackles) in the first five rounds."