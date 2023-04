Taylor Adams handballs during Collingwood's match against Richmond in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The evolution away from tackling

- Brisbane's form, including defender Harris Andrews

- Whether the Suns can bounce back

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.