Liam Ryan celebrates a goal during the R2 match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHERE to next for West Coast?

Having won the premiership just five seasons ago, the Eagles are now in rebuild mode and have started the process of regenerating their list and looking to assemble young talent through the draft.

After a decade of success throughout the 2010s, AFL.com.au's new trade and draft show Gettable dissects how West Coast found itself in this spot and analyses what Adam Simpson's side can do next to get back to the top.

From the contracted senior talent it could look to package in a trade for more picks, to the potential early selections it could be eying at this season's AFL Draft, the Gettable crew debates how the Eagles can be flying high again soon.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at what West Coast has already done to get younger, having shaved around 100 games of experience from its playing list over the past two seasons.

Plus, you'll get an insight into whether there are any local prospects in the Eagles' potential draft range this season after the club opted to take two West Australians in Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett with first-round picks in 2022.

Listen and watch Gettable's complete breakdown of West Coast's list build in this week's episode on AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Official App, and subscribe to footy's best new trade and draft show wherever you get your podcasts.