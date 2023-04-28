Harley Reid in action for the AFL Academy v Port Adelaide Magpies on April 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

POTENTIAL No.1 AFL draft pick Harley Reid will take centre stage on Saturday when he dons the navy blue for Carlton in the Blues' clash with Footscray at VU Whitten Oval from 11am AEST.

Carlton ruckman Tom De Koning will also be on show as he seeks to win back his spot in the Blues' AFL team after being left out for AFL round seven.

A top-four clash between the Box Hill Hawks and Casey Demons looms as Sunday's most enticing clash, with the game to be played in Gippsland at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve from 2.05pm AEST.

VFLW

Sixth-placed North Melbourne and top-ranked Geelong will do battle from 1pm AEST on Saturday in a game between two likely finals contenders.

SANFL

Undefeated ladder-leader Sturt will host Central District in Saturday's only game from 2.30pm ACST.

There are four games on Sunday, starting with South Adelaide v Adelaide's curtain raiser to the AFL game at Adelaide Oval.

WAFL

The clash between East Perth and Peel Thunder from 1.40pm AWST on Saturday looks the highlight of Saturday's four games, while Claremont takes on an undermanned West Coast in Sunday's only match from 12.40pm AWST.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round six

Saturday, April 29

Footscray v Carlton, ETU Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Southport v Northern Bullants, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 30

Richmond v Gold Coast, Swinburne Centre, 11.05am AEST

Coburg Lions v Geelong, Piranha Park, 12pm AEST

Port Melbourne v GWS Giants, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Casey Demons, Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round six

Saturday, April 29

Southern Saints v Western Bulldogs, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11am AEST

Collingwood v Darebin, Victoria Park, 11am AEST

North Melbourne v Geelong, Arden Street Oval, 1pm AEST

Sunday, April 30

Box Hill Hawks v Casey Demons, Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, 11.30am AEST

Williamstown v Essendon, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Carlton, ETU Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round four

Saturday, April 29

Sturt v Central District, Wigan Oval, 2.30pm ACST

Sunday, April 30

South Adelaide v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 12.30pm ACST

North Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Prospect Oval, 1.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Norwood, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Loxton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round one

Saturday, April 29

East Fremantle v Perth, WACA, 11.40am AWST

East Perth v Peel Thunder, Leederville Oval, 1.40pm AWST

West Perth v Subiaco, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Swan Districts, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, April 30

Claremont v West Coast, Revo Fitness Stadium, 12.40pm AWST