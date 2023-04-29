STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday April 30, 1pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 29, 11.05am AEST

It was another big week for Jaxon Binns with the first-year midfielder picking up a team-high 26 disposals in the Blues' four-point loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old is averaging 26.5 touches a game at VFL level and may well be getting a bit of attention paid from the senior selection panel.

Paddy Dow also continued to rack up the numbers with 25 disposals, five tackles and nine clearances, while Matthew Cottrell took eight marks to go with 17 disposals.

The AFL ruck position at Carlton is always in doubt and 2021 mid-season draftee Alex Mirkov has kept his name in discussions with a dominant 40 hitouts and 12 disposals.

Axed big man Tom De Koning suffered a concussion and finished with just seven touches, 13 hitouts and one goal. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season.

Lachie Plowman was involved with 21 disposals and five marks, while Lochie O'Brien had 19 disposals, five marks and two goals.

Key forward prospect Harry Lemmey took a strong seven grabs and nine disposals but lacked accuracy on the day, finishing with 0.3, including the last score of the game that left Carlton just short.

Rookie Jordan Boyd finished with 18 disposals, while category B rookie Domanic Akuei (seven) and Hudson O'Keeffe (four) were both quiet.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v Peel Thunder at Leederville Oval, Saturday April 29, 1.40pm AWST

With Fremantle struggling to find avenues to goal, 2022 draftee Tom Emmett chose a good time to feature in front of the big sticks, the 21-year-old kicking three goals from 17 disposals in Peel Thunder's convincing 33-point win over East Perth on Saturday afternoon.

Occasional AFL forward Josh Treacy didn't do as much damage on the scoreboard with just one goal, but was strong in the air, taking 10 marks in his 13 disposals and driving the ball inside 50 an equal team-high five times.

Nathan Wilson should be close to a recall after a busy day with 26 touches and seven marks, while rookie Karl Worner led all-comers with a match-high 33 disposals and 11 marks.

Corey Wagner finished with 16 possessions, while Hugh Davies (15 disposals, five marks), Josh Draper (13, seven) and Joel Hamling (10, six) all saw plenty of the ball.

Rookie ruckman Liam Reidy only had six touches but did well at the ball-ups with 22 hitouts and four inside 50s, while fellow rookie Sebit Kuek kicked two goals from his six disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Geelong at Piranha Park, Sunday April 30, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Gold Coast at Swinburne Centre, Sunday April 30, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at ETU Stadium, Sunday April 30, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Casey Demons at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Sunday April 30, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Casey Demons at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Sunday April 30, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Loxton Oval, Sunday April 30, 2.40pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Gold Coast at Swinburne Centre, Sunday April 30, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Sunday April 30, 12.40pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 29, 11.05am AEST

Mitch Hannan kicked two goals - including the Bulldogs' last of the day - among 14 disposals and five marks in Footscray's four-point win over Carlton on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Cleary was the Bulldogs' busiest with 24 disposals, with rookie Cody Raak not far behind, finishing with 21 disposals and nine marks.

Defender Ryan Gardner was also strong in the air, taking a match-high 11 marks to go with 17 disposals - 16 of them kicks.

Young key defender Jedd Busslinger continued his good first-year form with 18 disposals and nine marks, while Sam Darcy picked up 14 disposals.

Charlie Clarke (12 disposals, five marks), Rhylee West (12, six) and Buku Khamis (13, five) all hit the scoreboard with one goal each.