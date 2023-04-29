Gillon McLachlan poses for a photo at a match between Fremantle and Gold Coast during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL welcomes the Federal Government funding announcement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today for an urban redevelopment project at Macquarie Point in Hobart.

As part of the requirements for a potential 19th licence, the AFL Commission and Clubs agree that a new stadium is critical to the success of the club.

The stadium was the last piece of the 11 workstreams that the AFL have navigated through the last 12 months, and with the announcement today, the AFL will now formally go to the 18 clubs for support of a 19th licence to be based in Tasmania.

The AFL Commission will then meet and an official update from the AFL will be provided in the coming days.

“On behalf of the AFL, I thank Prime Minister Albanese and the Federal Government for realising the vision for the Mac Point precinct and all the economic activity the urban redevelopment will bring to the state,” AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said.

“The redevelopment itself as part of a wider urban renewal vision can play a major role in transforming the city and the state and provide wider social benefits for the Tasmanian community, and I wish to also thank and congratulate Premier Rockliff and his team on today’s announcement.

“For a club to compete and succeed on the national stage, it needs a home that enables and empowers it to compete from the start, on and off the field, and today’s announcement gives a potential Tasmanian club that opportunity.

“It is why so much work has been done between the AFL and the Tasmanian State Government to ensure not just a team for Tasmania but a destination club, playing in a destination stadium, in a destination state.

“The stadium at Mac Point is the final workstream, with the question on a 19th licence to be answered in the coming days.”