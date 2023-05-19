IT'S BACK ... Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2023 and no one and NO CLUB is safe.

IF ...

four losses have accompanied the five wins

THEN ...

outside Collingwood, it's not a massive stretch to suggest the Crows' 2023 body of work is as impressive as any club. Their best game was one of the losses, by a point against the Pies, and their best footy is beautiful to watch. Massive test against the Dogs in Ballarat on Saturday.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over St Kilda in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ..

Jack Payne started the year with just 29 matches behind him

THEN ...

the nine he has added deserve to have him at least on the fringes of All-Australian backline possibilities. Growing in importance by the week.

Jack Payne in action during the R7 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba on April 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

I was in charge of the Blues

THEN ...

as of Sunday against Collingwood at the MCG I would be playing Tom De Koning in the ruck, and leaving him there for the remainder of the season. A point of difference in a struggling team.

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Darcy Cameron makes the final cut (named among the extended squad on Thursday night, after six weeks out injured)

THEN ...

I hope Mason Cox still gets a good chunk of time in the ruck. Cox played the most "complete" game of his 98-match career last weekend, as a ruckman.

IF ...

it's the Eagles who have been hardest hit by injuries this season

THEN ...

the Bombers aren't in much better shape. Whatever hope Brad Scott had of producing a finals miracle this year is dwindling by the week as key players drop around him.

Brad Scott after Essendon's loss to St Kilda in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

many Dockers finally hit form in the past fortnight

THEN ...

the most important player to do so has been Luke Jackson. Crucially, he is starting to hold his marks. And he's kicking goals. Merely scratching the surface of his talents.

IF ...

the Cats have been able to rebound impressively from a 0-3 start

THEN ...

Jack Henry making his first appearance for the year in round 10, after recovering from a foot injury, is a huge moment. So important to this club.

Tom Atkins and Jack Henry at Geelong training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

you wanted to give an over-the-top, Hollywood blockbuster style of promo to the Suns match against Brisbane on Saturday night

THEN ...

it's David versus Goliath. Rocky against Apollo Creed. Karate Kid against the bullies. But back to reality – no excuses for the Suns. Let's see if they're finally ready to make a proper statement about their progress.

Lachie Neale is tackled by Matt Rowell during Brisbane's win over Gold Coast in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the 2022 season was a "nothing year" for the Giants

THEN ...

this one under a new coach is heading the same way. I realise they are in a form of rebuild, but they are a long way off being anywhere near the good teams. At least Toby is back this weekend. They're always a chance when he's in the 22.

IF ...

a former president is still dodging any form of responsibility over the handling of this club's investigation into racism as well as the forced exit of a four-time premiership coach (remember, the Hawks paid Clarkson nearly $1 million to NOT coach them in 2022)

THEN ...

it's refreshing to see the class of the new one with a public acknowledgment on Thursday of Clarkson's state. And the last paragraph of Andrew Gowers' three-paragraph release only further highlighted what Jeff Kennett and his club under his watch had failed to do in that investigation. "We want to see this matter resolved fairly and quickly in the best interests of all."

Andrew Gowers (right) with 1991 Hawthorn premiership teammate Gary Ayres. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Trac and Clarry have polled an extraordinary combined 137 votes in the past three Brownlow Medal counts

THEN ...

they're on track for another huge tally this season. In seasons 2020-21-22, respectively they've tallied a combined 34 (Petracca 20, Oliver 14), 54 (23, 31) and 49 (24, 25). Imagine if they tied to win it in 2023.

Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver after Melbourne's win over North Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the previous two times Brett Ratten assumed interim coach duties at a club (Carlton 2007, St Kilda 2019) he was subsequently installed as full-time boss

THEN ...

it won't happen a third time. Was a part-timer at North as recently as Thursday morning. But the right person to take over from Clarkson.

Brett Ratten at North Melbourne training on May 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Rozee, Butters, Wines and JHF going up against Oliver, Petracca and Viney in the midfield at Adelaide Oval tonight doesn't get you excited

THEN ...

nothing will. Bring it on.

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal with Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Dusty's four-goal performance in round nine was arguably his best game since the 2020 Grand Final

THEN ...

he's baaaaack. Hope he backs it up in Dreamtime on Saturday night.

IF ...

the Saints' highest score conceded in the first eight rounds was 83 points

THEN ...

Adelaide's 121 last Sunday was a massive wake-up call. Cuddly Ross wants us to treat it as a 'mulligan'. Only time will tell.

Jack Sinclair after St Kilda's loss to Adelaide in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

seemingly everyone at this club is either injured or way down on optimum form

THEN ...

not Errol Gulden. His past three matches, particularly the past two, have been top shelf.

IF ...

there is a fresh reminder on a weekly basis of this once-mighty club's fall

THEN ...

here is this week's: on Sunday the Eagles are playing a match against an opponent which in 2023 has managed just one win and 60.0 percentage points, and yet the Eagles, in old bookmaking parlance, are at 5-2.

West Coast players leave Optus Stadium after their loss to Gold Coast in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there's one thing Luke Beveridge has never shirked

THEN ...

it is making tough calls at selection. Alex Keath has been axed, again, for the mouth-watering round 10 match against the Crows.

Charlie Cameron tackles Alex Keath during Brisbane's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the Grand Final start time is staying at 2.30pm this year

THEN ...

I just don't get it. Twilight is the go, hopefully from next season.