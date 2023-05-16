Changkuoth Jiath is tackled by Trent Rivers during the R9 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on May 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CHANGKUOTH Jiath's frustrating injury run has continued with the emerging Hawthorn star ruled out of Sunday's clash against West Coast with a calf strain, but ruckman Ned Reeves is on track to return for the trip to Launceston.

Jiath returned against Melbourne last Saturday after being given the round eight trip to Perth off to freshen up following a challenging month where he carried niggles and struggled to train.

But the 23-year-old suffered a calf injury late in the 54-point loss to the Demons at the MCG and is now expected to be sidelined for the short-term.

Jiath has flaunted his potential across the past 24 months and is a clear part of Hawthorn's long-term future under Sam Mitchell, inheriting the iconic No.9 guernsey at the start of last year, but the half-back has been plagued by injuries in that time, managing only 14 appearances in 2022.

Hawthorn is still working through when he will be available to return.

After being a late withdrawal ahead of the clash against Melbourne due to an ankle injury, Reeves trained at Waverley Park on Tuesday morning and could face the Eagles.

The 24-year-old will need to pass further tests later in the week to be given the green light to play at University of Tasmania Stadium but is likely to return.

Ned Reeves and Sean Darcy compete in the ruck during the R8 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former top-10 pick Josh Ward will miss a second game due to the bone overload issue the club detected last week after the midfielder reported some foot soreness at training.

The Hawks are still investigating when Ward will be available to resume playing and expect to have a clearer timeline in the coming week.